DUB vs AJM Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Emirates D10 2021 match, December 13, 06:00 PM IST

DUB vs AJM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Emirates D10 2021 match between Dubai and Ajman: In the 24th match of the Emirates D10 2021, Dubai will face Ajman at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah at 06:00 PM IST on December 13, Monday. Both the teams will be eager to win the match to climb up the points table and solidify their position in the top four.

Dubai have failed to bring consistency in their performance. The team has won just three of seven league matches to sit at fourth place with six points. Dubai finally put an end to their two-match losing streak in their last match as they outclassed Emirates Blues by 29 runs. They will hope to continue the same momentum throughout the competition.

Ajman, on the other hand, has witnessed a lot of lows in the competition as compared to the highs. The team is struggling to get going after winning just two games out of their seven league matches. Ajman are reeling at the second-last place in the standings. The team needs to put in some extra effort to make a comeback in the league.

Ahead of the match between Dubai and Ajman; here is everything you need to know:

DUB vs AJM Telecast

The DUB vs AJM match will not be telecasted in India.

DUB vs AJM Live Streaming

The Dubai vs Ajman fixture will be streamed live on the Fancode app.

DUB vs AJM Match Details

The DUB vs AJM match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah at 06:00 PM IST on December 13, Monday.

DUB vs AJM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Farooq Mohammad

Vice-Captain- Sagar Kalyan

Suggested Playing XI for DUB vs AJM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Furqan Khalil, Rahul Chopra

Batters: Ahaan Fernandes, Qasim Muhammad, Sagar Kalyan

All-rounders: Farooq Mohammad, Ameer Hamza, Malik Qamar Abbas

Bowlers: Nasir Aziz, Abdul Malik, Harshit Seth

DUB vs AJM Probable XIs:

Dubai: Bilal Cheema (c), Ankur Sangwan, Abdul Malik, Abdul Hafeez Afridi, Ameer Hamza, Syed Haider Shah, Ahaan Fernandes, Harshit Seth, Taimoor Ali, Furqan Khalil (wk), Farooq Mohammad

Ajman: Safeer Tariq (wk), Sagar Kalyan, Qasim Muhammad, Malik Qamar Abbas, Rahul Chopra, Raunak Anil Vaswani, Nasir Aziz (c), Sultan Ahmed, Hafeez ur Rehman, Mayank, Rishab Mukherjee

