DUB vs ECB Dream11 Predictions, Emirates D20 2020, Dubai Pulse Secure vs ECB Blues: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueMatch Ended173/7(20.0) RR 8.65
NZ
PAK177/6(20.0) RR 8.65
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 4 wickets
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunMatch Ended163/6(20.0) RR 8.15
PAK
NZ164/1(20.0) RR 8.15
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 9 wickets
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 1st ODI - 8 Jan, FriUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jan, SunUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 4th ODI - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
DUB vs ECB Dream11 Predictions, Emirates D20 2020, Dubai Pulse Secure vs ECB Blues: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
Dubai Pulse Secure vs ECB Blues Dream11/ Dubai Pulse Secure vs ECB Blues Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Dubai Pulse Secure vs ECB Blues Dream11 Best Picks / Dubai Pulse Secure vs ECB Blues Dream11 Captain / Dubai Pulse Secure vs ECB Blues Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online CRICKET Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 24, 2020, 1:09 PM IST
DUB vs ECB Dream11 Predictions, Emirates D20 2020, Dubai Pulse Secure vs ECB Blues: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | The play off for the third place in the Emirates D20 2020 tournament will be held at the ICC Academy Dubai on Thursday, December 24. The match will be played between Dubai Pulse Secure vs ECB Blues.
Two teams have met each other in a December 16 match. In the outing, ECB Blues defeated Dubai Pulse Secure by 15 runs.
Both the sides have lost their respective semi final matches. Dubai Pulse Secure were beaten by Fujairah Pacific Ventures by 16 runs, while Sharjah Bukhatir XI had defeated ECB Blues by six wickets.
DUB vs ECB Emirates D20 2020, Dubai Pulse Secure vs ECB Blues match will start at 2:30 pm IST.
DUB vs ECB Emirates D20 2020, Dubai Pulse Secure vs ECB Blues: Live Streaming
Emirates D20 2020, Dubai Pulse Secure vs ECB Blues can be watched online on FanCode.
DUB vs ECB Emirates D20 2020, Dubai Pulse Secure vs ECB Blues: Live Score / Scorecard
DUB vs ECB Emirates D20 2020, Dubai Pulse Secure vs ECB Blues: Match Details
Thursday December 24 – 2:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the ICC Academy, Dubai.
DUB vs ECB, Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 team for Dubai Pulse Secure vs ECB Blues
DUB vs ECB Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 prediction for Dubai Pulse Secure vs ECB Blues Captain: V Aravind
DUB vs ECB Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 prediction for Dubai Pulse Secure vs ECB Blues vice-captain: O Farooq
DUB vs ECB Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 prediction for Dubai Pulse Secure vs ECB Blues wicketkeeper: A Khan, V Aravind
DUB vs ECB Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 prediction for Dubai Pulse Secure vs ECB Blues batsmen: P Mehra, S Sheikh, A Shan Sharafu
DUB vs ECB Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 prediction for Dubai Pulse Secure vs ECB Blues all-rounders: O Farooq, W Ahmed, A Lakra
DUB vs ECB Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 prediction for Dubai Pulse Secure vs ECB Blues bowlers: N Keswani, J Siddique, K Meiyappan
DUB vs ECB Emirates D20 2020, Dubai Pulse Secure probable playing XI line-up against ECB Blues: R Mahadev, P Mehra, S Sheikh, M Usman, B Cheema, O Farooq, M Hassan, A Naseer, T Latif, R Bhatia, N Keswani.
DUB vs ECB Emirates D20 2020, ECB Blues bowlers probable playing XI line-up against Dubai Pulse Secure: A Lakra, V Aravind, A Sharafu, W Ahmed, Z Farid, B Hameed, Ansh Tandon, Junaid Siddique, Karthik Meiyappan, Adhitya Shetty, Zahoor Khan
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking