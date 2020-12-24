Dubai Pulse Secure vs ECB Blues Dream11/ Dubai Pulse Secure vs ECB Blues Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Dubai Pulse Secure vs ECB Blues Dream11 Best Picks / Dubai Pulse Secure vs ECB Blues Dream11 Captain / Dubai Pulse Secure vs ECB Blues Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online CRICKET Tips and more

DUB vs ECB Dream11 Predictions, Emirates D20 2020, Dubai Pulse Secure vs ECB Blues: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | The play off for the third place in the Emirates D20 2020 tournament will be held at the ICC Academy Dubai on Thursday, December 24. The match will be played between Dubai Pulse Secure vs ECB Blues.

Two teams have met each other in a December 16 match. In the outing, ECB Blues defeated Dubai Pulse Secure by 15 runs.

Both the sides have lost their respective semi final matches. Dubai Pulse Secure were beaten by Fujairah Pacific Ventures by 16 runs, while Sharjah Bukhatir XI had defeated ECB Blues by six wickets.

DUB vs ECB Emirates D20 2020, Dubai Pulse Secure vs ECB Blues match will start at 2:30 pm IST.

DUB vs ECB Emirates D20 2020, Dubai Pulse Secure vs ECB Blues: Live Streaming

Emirates D20 2020, Dubai Pulse Secure vs ECB Blues can be watched online on FanCode.

DUB vs ECB Emirates D20 2020, Dubai Pulse Secure vs ECB Blues: Live Score / Scorecard

DUB vs ECB Emirates D20 2020, Dubai Pulse Secure vs ECB Blues: Match Details

Thursday December 24 – 2:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the ICC Academy, Dubai.

DUB vs ECB, Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 team for Dubai Pulse Secure vs ECB Blues

DUB vs ECB Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 prediction for Dubai Pulse Secure vs ECB Blues Captain: V Aravind

DUB vs ECB Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 prediction for Dubai Pulse Secure vs ECB Blues vice-captain: O Farooq

DUB vs ECB Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 prediction for Dubai Pulse Secure vs ECB Blues wicketkeeper: A Khan, V Aravind

DUB vs ECB Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 prediction for Dubai Pulse Secure vs ECB Blues batsmen: P Mehra, S Sheikh, A Shan Sharafu

DUB vs ECB Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 prediction for Dubai Pulse Secure vs ECB Blues all-rounders: O Farooq, W Ahmed, A Lakra

DUB vs ECB Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 prediction for Dubai Pulse Secure vs ECB Blues bowlers: N Keswani, J Siddique, K Meiyappan

DUB vs ECB Emirates D20 2020, Dubai Pulse Secure probable playing XI line-up against ECB Blues: R Mahadev, P Mehra, S Sheikh, M Usman, B Cheema, O Farooq, M Hassan, A Naseer, T Latif, R Bhatia, N Keswani.

DUB vs ECB Emirates D20 2020, ECB Blues bowlers probable playing XI line-up against Dubai Pulse Secure: A Lakra, V Aravind, A Sharafu, W Ahmed, Z Farid, B Hameed, Ansh Tandon, Junaid Siddique, Karthik Meiyappan, Adhitya Shetty, Zahoor Khan