DUB vs ECB Dream11 Predictions, Emirates D20 2020, Dubai Pulse Secure vs ECB Blues: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 2nd Test - 1 Jan, ThuMatch Ended460/10(114.0) RR 4.04
NZ
WI131/10(114.0) RR 4.04
New Zealand beat West Indies by an innings and 12 runs
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueMatch Ended186/5(20.0) RR 9.3
AUS
IND174/7(20.0) RR 9.3
Australia beat India by 12 runs
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Karachi
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
DUB vs ECB Dream11 Predictions, Emirates D20 2020, Dubai Pulse Secure vs ECB Blues: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
The 17th match of the ongoing Emirates D20 2020 tournament will be played between Dubai Pulse Secure and ECB Blues. The outing is scheduled for Wednesday, December 16. The fixture will commence from 6:30 PM IST at the ICC Academy, Dubai. A total of six teams are a part of the Emirates D20 2020. These teams include Ajman Alubond, ECB Blues, Fujairah Pacific Ventures, Dubai Pulse Secure, Sharjah Bukhatir XI and Abu Dhabi.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 16, 2020, 3:00 PM IST
In the latest match, Dubai Pulse Secure lost the outing to Sharjah Bukhatir XI by 29 runs. ECB Blues, on the other hand, defeated Sharjah Bukhatir XI by 64 runs in the December 15 match.
ECB Blues are at the number 2 spot on the point table, while Dubai Pulse Secure are at number 4 spot. ECB, till now, have won four out of five matches and have eight points to their credit. DUB only have two wins and four points in their kitty.
DUB vs ECB Emirates D20 2020, Dubai Pulse Secure vs ECB Blues: Live Streaming
Emirates D20 2020, Dubai Pulse Secure vs ECB Blues can be watched online on FanCode.
DUB vs ECB Emirates D20 2020, Dubai Pulse Secure vs ECB Blues: Live Score / Scorecard
DUB vs ECB Emirates D20 2020, Dubai Pulse Secure vs ECB Blues: Match Details
Tuesday December 16 – 6:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the ICC Academy, Dubai.
DUB vs ECB, Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 team for Dubai Pulse Secure vs ECB Blues
DUB vs ECB Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 prediction for Dubai Pulse Secure vs ECB Blues Captain: Aryan Lakra
DUB vs ECB Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 prediction for Dubai Pulse Secure vs ECB Blues vice-captain: Adnaan Khan
DUB vs ECB Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 prediction for Dubai Pulse Secure vs ECB Blues wicketkeeper: Adnaan Khan, Vriitya Aravind
DUB vs ECB Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 prediction for Dubai Pulse Secure vs ECB Blues batsmen: Punya Mehra, Alishan Sharafu, Basil Hameed
DUB vs ECB Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 prediction for Dubai Pulse Secure vs ECB Blues all-rounders: Muhammad Hassan, Waheed Ahmad, Aryan Lakra
DUB vs ECB Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 prediction for Dubai Pulse Secure vs ECB Blues bowlers: Ali Naseer, Tahir Latif, Karthik Palaniapan Meiyappan
DUB vs ECB Emirates D20 2020, Dubai Pulse Secure probable line-up against ECB Blues: Adnaan Khan (wk), Syed Haider, Ronak Panoly, Punya Mehra, Shahrukh Sheikh (c), Bilal Cheema, Muhammad Hassan, Rudra Mahadev, Ali Naseer, Tahir Latif, Nilansh Keswani.
DUB vs ECB Emirates D20 2020, ECB Blues bowlers probable line-up against Dubai Pulse Secure: Vriitya Aravind (wk), Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Alishan Sharafu, Waheed Ahmad, Basil Hameed (c), Fahad Nawaz, Ansh Tandon, Aryan Lakra, Junaid Siddique, Karthik Palaniapan Meiyappan, Sanchit Sharma.
Summary: DUB vs ECB Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / DUB vs ECB Dream11 Best Picks /DUB vs ECB Dream11 Captain / DUB vs ECB Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online CRICKET Tips and more
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6481
|270
|3
|India
|9966
|269
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking