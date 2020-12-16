DUB vs ECB Dream11 Predictions, Emirates D20 2020, Dubai Pulse Secure vs ECB Blues: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

The 17th match of the ongoing Emirates D20 2020 tournament will be played between Dubai Pulse Secure and ECB Blues. The outing is scheduled for Wednesday, December 16. The fixture will commence from 6:30 PM IST at the ICC Academy, Dubai. A total of six teams are a part of the Emirates D20 2020. These teams include Ajman Alubond, ECB Blues, Fujairah Pacific Ventures, Dubai Pulse Secure, Sharjah Bukhatir XI and Abu Dhabi.

The 17th match of the ongoing Emirates D20 2020 tournament will be played between Dubai Pulse Secure and ECB Blues. The outing is scheduled for Wednesday, December 16. The fixture will commence from 6:30 PM IST at the ICC Academy, Dubai. A total of six teams are a part of the Emirates D20 2020. These teams include Ajman Alubond, ECB Blues, Fujairah Pacific Ventures, Dubai Pulse Secure, Sharjah Bukhatir XI and Abu Dhabi.

In the latest match, Dubai Pulse Secure lost the outing to Sharjah Bukhatir XI by 29 runs. ECB Blues, on the other hand, defeated Sharjah Bukhatir XI by 64 runs in the December 15 match.

ECB Blues are at the number 2 spot on the point table, while Dubai Pulse Secure are at number 4 spot. ECB, till now, have won four out of five matches and have eight points to their credit. DUB only have two wins and four points in their kitty.

DUB vs ECB Emirates D20 2020, Dubai Pulse Secure vs ECB Blues: Live Streaming

Emirates D20 2020, Dubai Pulse Secure vs ECB Blues can be watched online on FanCode.

DUB vs ECB Emirates D20 2020, Dubai Pulse Secure vs ECB Blues: Live Score / Scorecard

DUB vs ECB Emirates D20 2020, Dubai Pulse Secure vs ECB Blues: Match Details

Tuesday December 16 – 6:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the ICC Academy, Dubai.

DUB vs ECB, Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 team for Dubai Pulse Secure vs ECB Blues

DUB vs ECB Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 prediction for Dubai Pulse Secure vs ECB Blues Captain: Aryan Lakra

DUB vs ECB Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 prediction for Dubai Pulse Secure vs ECB Blues vice-captain: Adnaan Khan

DUB vs ECB Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 prediction for Dubai Pulse Secure vs ECB Blues wicketkeeper: Adnaan Khan, Vriitya Aravind

DUB vs ECB Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 prediction for Dubai Pulse Secure vs ECB Blues batsmen: Punya Mehra, Alishan Sharafu, Basil Hameed

DUB vs ECB Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 prediction for Dubai Pulse Secure vs ECB Blues all-rounders: Muhammad Hassan, Waheed Ahmad, Aryan Lakra

DUB vs ECB Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 prediction for Dubai Pulse Secure vs ECB Blues bowlers: Ali Naseer, Tahir Latif, Karthik Palaniapan Meiyappan

DUB vs ECB Emirates D20 2020, Dubai Pulse Secure probable line-up against ECB Blues: Adnaan Khan (wk), Syed Haider, Ronak Panoly, Punya Mehra, Shahrukh Sheikh (c), Bilal Cheema, Muhammad Hassan, Rudra Mahadev, Ali Naseer, Tahir Latif, Nilansh Keswani.

DUB vs ECB Emirates D20 2020, ECB Blues bowlers probable line-up against Dubai Pulse Secure: Vriitya Aravind (wk), Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Alishan Sharafu, Waheed Ahmad, Basil Hameed (c), Fahad Nawaz, Ansh Tandon, Aryan Lakra, Junaid Siddique, Karthik Palaniapan Meiyappan, Sanchit Sharma.

