DUB VS EMB Dream11 Team Prediction For Emirates D20 2022: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Dubai vs Emirates Blue, June 20, ICC Academy, 6:30 PM IST

DUB VS EMB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s DUB VS EMB Emirates D20 2022 match 17 between Dubai vs Emirates Blue: In a must-win game, Dubai will face Emirates Blue in the Emirates D20 league on Monday, June 20. The match will be played at the ICC Academy in Dubai and will begin at 6:30 pm IST.

Dubai has lost all their previous fixtures and will be under a lot of pressure heading into this game. They have to make significant changes to their line-up as the batting unit looks in disarray while the bowlers have leaked runs and haven’t managed to pick wickets. They were defeated by Abu Dhabi by 49 runs in their last match. It is high time for Ronak Panoly and his men to step up their game before it’s too late for them.

Meanwhile, the Emirates Blues have won two and lost three games out of the five matches they have played so far. They lost to Sharjah in their previous encounter by 7 wickets. Currently, in the fourth position, EMB will be hoping to secure a win against a considerably weaker team on Monday to climb up the table.

Ahead of the match between Dubai vs Emirates Blue; here is everything you need to know:

DUB VS EMB Telecast

The match between Dubai and Emirates Blue will not be telecast in India.

DUB VS EMB Live Streaming

The match between Dubai and Emirates Blue will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

DUB VS EMB Match Details

The DUB VS EMB match will be played at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Monday, June 20, at 6:30 pm IST.

DUB VS EMB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Alishan Sharafu

Vice-Captain: Harsh Bobade

Suggested Playing XI for DUB VS EMB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Ateeq Ur Rehman

Batters: Rameez Shahzad, Alishan Sharafu, Fahad Nawaz, Puniya Mehra

All-rounders: Aryan Lakra, Ahaan Fernandes, Ronak Panoly

Bowlers: Karthik Meiyappan, Harsh Bobade, Sabir Rao

Dubai vs Emirates Blue Possible XIs

Dubai Starting Line-up: Adnaan Khan, Ronak Panoly (c), Puniya Mehra, Ammar Badami, Shaurya Singh, Rameez Shahzad, Ahaan Fernandes, Shival Bawa, Ayman Ahamed, Harsh Bobade, Soorya Sathish

Emirates Blue Starting Line-up: Alishan Sharafu (C), Karthik Meiyappan, Ateeq Ur Rehman (WK), Sanchit Sharma, Nilansh Keswani, Aryan Lakra, Adithya Shetty, Fahad Nawaz, Rahul Bhatia, Sabir Rao, Matiullah Khan.

