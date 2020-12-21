CRICKETNEXT

DUB vs FUJ Dream11 Predictions, Emirates D20, Dubai Pulse Secure vs Fujairah Pacific Ventures: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

DUB vs FUJ Dream11 Predictions, Emirates D20, Dubai Pulse Secure vs Fujairah Pacific Ventures: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | An inspired Dubai Pulse Secure will take on the table toppers Fujairah Pacific Ventures in the 27th match of the ongoing Emirates D20 today. Dubai have registered two consecutive victories in the last two matches, taking them to the third spot in the points table. They would like to extend their winning streak and consolidate their position. However, it is going to be a tall order, given their next opponents are Fujairah, who have not lost a single match out of the nine played. In their last encounter, Fujairah bagged a comfortable win over Dubai by four wickets. They would certainly go for a repeat here.

DUB vs FUJ Emirates D20, Dubai Pulse Secure vs Fujairah Pacific Ventures: Live Streaming

All matches of the Emirates D20 can be watched online on FanCode.

DUB vs FUJ Emirates D20, Dubai Pulse Secure vs Fujairah Pacific Ventures: Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

DUB vs FUJ Emirates D20, Dubai Pulse Secure vs Fujairah Pacific Ventures: Match Details

December 21 – 10:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the ICC Academy, Dubai

Emirates D20 DUB vs FUJ Dream11 team for Dubai Pulse Secure vs Fujairah Pacific Ventures

Emirates D20 DUB vs FUJ Dream11 team for Dubai Pulse Secure vs Fujairah Pacific Ventures captain: Waseem Muhammad

Emirates D20 DUB vs FUJ Dream11 team for Dubai Pulse Secure vs Fujairah Pacific Ventures vice-captain: Shahrukh Sheikh

Emirates D20 DUB vs FUJ Dream11 team for Dubai Pulse Secure vs Fujairah Pacific Ventures wicketkeeper: Sandeep Singh

Emirates D20 DUB vs FUJ Dream11 team for Dubai Pulse Secure vs Fujairah Pacific Ventures batsmen: Waseem Muhammad, Usman Khan, Adnaan Khan, Muhammad Usman

Emirates D20 DUB vs FUJ Dream11 team for Dubai Pulse Secure vs Fujairah Pacific Ventures all-rounders: Shahrukh Sheikh, Rohan Mustafa, Omer Farooq

Emirates D20 DUB vs FUJ Dream11 team for Dubai Pulse Secure vs Fujairah Pacific Ventures bowlers: Laqman Hazrat, Sabir Rao, Ali Naseer

DUB vs FUJ Emirates D20, Dubai Pulse Secure probable playing 11 against Fujairah Pacific Ventures:  Rudra Mahadev, Adnaan Khan, Shahrukh Sheikh, Muhammad Usman, Bilal Cheema (WK), Omer Farooq, Muhammad Hassan, Ali Naseer, Tahir Latif, Rahul Bhatia, Nilansh Keswani

DUB vs FUJ Emirates D20, Fujairah Pacific Ventures probable playing 11 against Dubai Pulse Secure: Waseem Muhammad, Rohan Mustafa, Usman Khan, Muhammad Naeem, Ahmed Raza, Sandeep Singh (WK), Muhammad Umar, Aayan Khan, Akif Raja, Laqman Hazrat, Sabir Rao

