DUB vs SHA Dream11 Predictions, Emirates D20 2020, Dubai Pulse Secure vs Sharjah Bukhatir XI: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

After being terribly defeated by Fujairah Pacific Ventures, Dubai Pulse Secure will be aiming to make a comeback against Sharjah Bukhatir XI. The 29th match of Emirates D20 2020, Dubai Pulse Secure vs Sharjah Bukhatir XI will take place at 6:30 PM IST on Tuesday, December 22 at the ICC Academy.

Dubai Pulse Secure and Sharjah Bukhatir XI have four wins each to their credit. Currently, Sharjah Bukahtir XI have nine points. In the latest match, the team defeated Ajman Alubond by six wickets.

Emirates D20 2020, Dubai Pulse Secure vs Sharjah Bukhatir XI can be watched online on FanCode.

Tuesday, December 22 – 6:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the ICC Academy, Dubai.

DUB vs SHA Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 prediction for Dubai Pulse Secure vs Sharjah Bukhatir XI Captain: Umair Ali

DUB vs SHA Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 prediction for Dubai Pulse Secure vs Sharjah Bukhatir XI vice-captain: Fayyaz Ahmad

DUB vs SHA Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 prediction for Dubai Pulse Secure vs Sharjah Bukhatir XI wicketkeeper: Fayyaz Ahmad

DUB vs SHA Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 prediction for Dubai Pulse Secure vs Sharjah Bukhatir XI batsmen: Khalid Shah, Muhammad Usman, Renjith Mani

DUB vs SHA Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 prediction for Dubai Pulse Secure vs Sharjah Bukhatir XI all-rounders: Omer Farooq, Muhammad Hassan, Shahrukh Sheikh, Umair Ali

DUB vs SHA Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 prediction for Dubai Pulse Secure vs Sharjah Bukhatir XI bowlers: Arsalan Javed, Ali Nasser, Krishan Paul

DUB vs SHA Emirates D20 2020, Dubai Pulse Secure probable lineup against Sharjah Bukhatir XI: Fayyaz Ahmad (C) (WK), Renjth Mani, Khalid Shah, Faisal Khan Baraki, Yuvraj Barua, Umair Ali, Kashif Daud, Sayed Badiuzzama, Arslan Javed, Hafeez Rahman, Krishan Paul

DUB vs SHA Emirates D20 2020, Sharjah Bukhatir XI probable lineup vs Dubai Pulse Secure: Adnaan Khan (WK), Muhammad Usman, Syed Haider, Ronak Panoly, Rudra Mahadev, Shahrukh Sheikh (C). Omer Farooq, Ali Naseer, Nilansh Keswani, Tahir Latif, Muhammad Hassan