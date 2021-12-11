DUB vs SHA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Emirates D10 2021 match, December 11, 6:00 PM IST

DUB vs SHA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Emirates D10 2021 match between Dubai and Sharjah: The upcoming match of the Emirates D10 2021 will see Sharjah hosting Dubai in the 16th match of the competition. The first match between the two sides saw Dubai hammering the defending champions by nine wickets. It was a poor batting performance by Sharjah as they ended up with just 65 runs in their allotted ten overs.

Coming to play on Saturday, Sharjah will be hoping for a much better performance. Meanwhile, the team has picked pace after their loss. They now have three victories of five league matches. The franchise is currently at third place in the points table.

Dubai, on the other hand, are struggling to get going after a good start in the competition. The team has lost three matches and needs to back a way to make a comeback in the tournament at the earliest.

Ahead of the match between Dubai and Sharjah; here is everything you need to know:

DUB vs SHA Telecast

The DUB vs SHA match will not be telecasted in India.

DUB vs SHA Live Streaming

The Dubai vs Sharjah fixture will be streamed live on the Fancode app.

DUB vs SHA Match Details

The DUB vs SHA match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah at 6:00 PM IST on December 11, Saturday.

DUB vs SHA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Umair Ali

Vice-Captain- Harshit Seth

Suggested Playing XI for DUB vs SHA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Khalid Shah, Furqan Khalil

Batters: Ahaan Fernandes, Ansar Khan, Farooq Mohammad

All-rounders: Umair Ali, Ameer Hamz, Kashif Daud

Bowlers: Hazrat Bilal, Harshit Seth, Abdul Malik

DUB vs SHA Probable XIs:

Dubai: Syed Haider Shah, Ameer Hamza, Abdul Hafeez Afridi, Ahaan Fernandes, Bilal Cheema (c), Harshit Seth, Salman Khan, Muhammad Ismail, Farooq Mohammad, Furqan Khalil (wk), Abdul Malik

Sharjah: Umair Ali, Kashif Daud, Laxman Manjrekar, Hassan Khan, Fayyaz Ahmad (c), Khalid Shah (wk), Amjad Gul, Ansar Khan, Hazrat Bilal, Ali Anwaar, Syam Ramesh

