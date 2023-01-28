Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers Live Streaming and Dream11 Prediction: Check out Live Streaming details and Fantasy Cricket Tips for Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers, ILT20, January 28

Dubai Capitals will be aiming to score an important win when they take on Desert Vipers on January 28. Dubai Capitals’ last match was abandoned due to rain. Rovman Powell-led Dubai Capitals are in the fourth position on the points table and will be eager to climb up. Dubai Capitals have plenty of match-winners in their line-up and should do well against Desert Vipers. The likes of Rovman Powell, Robin Uthappa and Joe Root are in scintillating form and will look to contribute heavily. However, their bowlers have been quite expensive. The bowling line-up of Dubai Capitals will have to step up on Saturday.

On the other hand, Desert Vipers were clinical against MI Emirates in their last match. Desert Vipers have lost just one match in the tournament and have played solid cricket. Colin Munro and Co will be the favourites to win against this Dubai Capitals side.

Ahead of the ILT20 match between Dubai Capitals and Desert Vipers, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the ILT20 match between Dubai Capitals and Desert Vipers be played?

The ILT20 match between Dubai Capitals and Desert Vipers will be played on January 28.

Where will the ILT20 match between Dubai Capitals and Desert Vipers be played?

The ILT20 match between Dubai Capitals and Desert Vipers will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

What time will the ILT20 match between Dubai Capitals and Desert Vipers begin?

The ILT20 match between Dubai Capitals and Desert Vipers will begin at 7:30 pm IST on January 28.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ILT20 match between Dubai Capitals and Desert Vipers?

The ILT20 match between Dubai Capitals and Desert Vipers will be telecast on the Zee Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the ILT20 match between Dubai Capitals and Desert Vipers?

The ILT20 match between Dubai Capitals and Desert Vipers will be streamed live on the Zee5 website and app.

Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Robin Uthappa

Vice-Captain: Alex Hales

Suggested Playing XI for Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Robin Uthappa

Batters: Rovman Powell, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Joe Root

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka

Bowlers: Sheldon Cottrell, Gus Atkinson, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers Predicted Playing XI:

Dubai Capitals: Rovman Powell (C), Dan Lawrence, Yusuf Pathan, Robin Uthappa, Joe Root, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Chamika Karunaratne, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hazrat Luqman, Sikandar Raza

Desert Vipers: Alex Hales, Colin Munro (C), Sherfane Rutherford, Benny Howell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Rohan Mustafa, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Sheldon Cottrell, Gus Atkinson, Sheraz Ahmed-Piya

