'Dubai Has Set me Free': BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Enjoying Lockdown-Free Life

IPL 2021 was suspended in the first week of May after the COVID-19 virus breached the bio-bubbles of various franchises including Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). On May 29, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had announced that the remaining matches will be played this year in the September-October window. The board also informed that the second phase of IPL will be hosted by UAE.

BCCI president and former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly arrived in Dubai on June 3 to ensure and keep up with the preparations for the second phase of IPL 2021. Ganguly, famous as ‘Dada’, updated about his arrival in UAE through his Instagram handle. She shared a picture of himself from Dubai with a witty caption that read ‘Dubai has set me free …. from lockdowns.’

As per official reports, BCCI top management reached Dubai via a chartered flight on May 31 to have a talk with UAE cricket board officials and plan out the second leg of the cash-rich league. Former Indian captain stayed back as he had a virtual board meeting with the International Cricket Council (ICC), lined up. The meeting was held on June 1, where the BCCI supremo urged to get a 1-month extension to host the men’s T20 World Cup in India. Power to take the final decision on the dates of the T20 World Cup resides with the international cricket body. And they are likely to announce it later this month. After completing his duties back at home, Ganguly went to oversee preparations in Dubai.

The 14th edition of the tournament was suspended on May 04 after 29 games were played. The remaining matches including the semi-finals and finals will commence from the third week of September in the Gulf nation. BCCI has cited the monsoon season in India as the reason behind shifting the marquee event to another country.

Just like last IPL 13, matches will be played at three venues, which include Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

