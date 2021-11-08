Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Pitch Report And Venue Records: India vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2021, Match 42

Afghanistan’s loss against New Zealand on Sunday has closed all the door for India to qualify for the semi-finals. The Men in Blue will be thus ending their campaign in the T20 World Cup 2021 with an encounter against Namibia on November 08 at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table

India will be high on confidence as they are coming after two dominating victories against Afghanistan and Scotland. The team will be hoping to sign off from the league with their heads high with another terrific win over Namibia.

Namibia, on the other hand, haven’t been at their best in the T20 World Cup. The team has secured only one win in the competition and it came against bottom-placed Scotland. A victory against India might be a far-fetched dream for Namibia but they will be looking to give a tough fight on Monday.

Dubai, pitch report: The pitch at the Dubai International Stadium has something to offer to both the batters and the bowlers. In the past few games, the batters have been able to smash some good shots while the pacers can cause damage to the opposition with slower balls. In the middle overs, the spinners can also be put to good use. The captain winning the toss will fancy bowling first. Batting is easy in the second innings in Dubai as the dew plays a crucial role.

Dubai International Stadium, Dubai records (T20)

Total matches played: 70

Matches won batting first: 34

Matches won batting second: 35

Average 1st Inns score: 143

Average 2nd Inns score: 124

Highest total: 211/3 (20 Overs) by SL vs PAK

Lowest total: 55/10 (14.2 Overs) by WI vs ENG

Highest score chased: 183/5 (19.4 Overs) by AFG vs UAE

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here