Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, pitch report, stadium records: India vs Pakistan, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match 16

India and Pakistan will lock horns in their opening game of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Both the teams have been slotted in group 2 of the tournament and this match will take place on October 24 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

India come into this game with confidence and momentum in their favour after having both their games in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. They beat England by 7 wickets and then went on to clinch a 9-wicket win against Australia in the 2nd game. Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul were the stars with the bat in the first game while Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma hit form in the second game against Australia. Bowlers led by R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah look very good and this should give India a lot of confidence in the match against Pakistan.

Pakistan, on the other hand, had mixed results in the warm-up games as they first beat West Indies in their warm-up game, but then went down to South Africa in the last ball thriller. However, their batting has found form and are expected to be the main men in this match against India.

Dubai International Stadium pitch report:

In the IPL, the pitch at Dubai has been batter-friendly and this is expected to be the same in this clash between India vs Pakistan. If dew does come into play, bowling second could be tricky and hence, the captain winning the toss needs to make a decision. Pacers might just get some help towards the match’s latter half, but the onus to control the pace of the game in the middle overs will lie with the spinners.

Dubai International Stadium, Dubai records (T20):

Total matches played: 61

Matches won batting first: 34

Matches won bowling second: 26

Average 1st Inns score: 144

Average 2nd Inns score: 122

Highest total: 211/3 (20 Ov) by SL vs PAK

Lowest total: 71/10 (19 Ov) by KEN vs IRE

Highest score chased: 183/5 (19.4 Ov) by AFG vs UAE

Lowest score defended: 134/7 (20 Ov) by OMAN vs HK

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here