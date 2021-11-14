Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, pitch report, stadium records: New Zealand vs Australia, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match 45

A new T20 World Champion will be crowned after Sunday’s Australia vs New Zealand final in Dubai on November 14. New Zealand knocked out England while Australia defeated Pakistan to reach the final.

The Black Caps will come into this match without the services of batter and wicketkeeper Devon Conway as he broke his hand after his dismissal against England. This might give a chance to Tim Seifert who can be brought into the side as wicketkeeper.

For Australia, there are no injuries ahead of the match and Aaron Finch should go ahead with the same playing XI as they aim to bag their first ever ICC Men’s T20 World Cup title.

New Zealand led by Kane Williamson has been a sensational side in the recent past. In the last couple of years, they have lost the final of the 50 overs World Cup on account of boundary count and then beat India to win the ICC World Test Championship final earlier this year. Now, they would be looking to win the shortest format assert their dominance.

Dubai International Stadium pitch report:

The pitch at Dubai has been batter-friendly and in the last couple of games, the end of the innings has seen plenty of big hits. It is expected to be the same in the New Zealand vs Australia final clash. If dew does come into play, bowling second could be tricky and hence the captain winning the toss could well opt to field first. Pacers might just get some help towards the match’s later half, but the onus to control the pace of the game in the middle overs will lie with the spinners.

Dubai International Stadium, Dubai records (T20):

Total matches played: 73

Matches won batting first: 34

Matches won bowling first: 38

Average 1st Inns score: 141

Average 2nd Inns score: 124

Highest total: 211/3 (20 Ov) by SL vs PAK

Lowest total: 55/10 (14.2 Ov) by WI vs ENG

Highest score chased: 183/5 (19.4 Ov) by AFG vs UAE

Lowest score defended: 134/7 (20 Ov) by OMAN vs HK

