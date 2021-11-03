Dubai International Stadium Pitch Report, Stadium Records: Australia vs Bangladesh, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Match 34

Australia will clash against Bangladesh in Match 34 of the 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup. Australia is currently placed third in the points table in Group 1. They have won 2 out of the 3 matches, but their last loss against England has left them grappling to book a spot in the semi-final spot. Their batting was shot out for 125 against England and they would need to put in a far better show.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, have been miserable in their campaign so far. They have lost all 4 matches that they have played in the Super 12 stages and can only play for pride from this match. The Bangladesh side were bundled out for 84 runs in the match against South Africa and their batting has been below par all tournament.

T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table

Bangladesh can still act as party spoilers in the tournament by dashing the hopes of Australia. Aaron Finch’s side will start as favourites in this match, but on conducive surfaces, Bangladesh can spring a surprise.

Dubai International Stadium pitch report:

The pitch at Dubai has been batter-friendly and it has also assisted the seamers and the slower bowlers in the middle overs. Chasing has been the preferred option and hence, the captain winning the toss is expected to bowl first. Pacers might just get some help towards the match’s latter half, but the onus to control the pace of the game in the middle overs will lie with the spinners.

Dubai International Stadium, Dubai records (T20):

Total matches played: 68

Matches won batting first: 33

Matches won batting second: 34

Average 1st Inns score: 142

Average 2nd Inns score: 124

Highest total: 211/3 (20 Ov) by SL vs PAK

Lowest total: 71/10 (19 Ov) by KEN vs IRE

Highest score chased: 183/5 (19.4 Ov) by AFG vs UAE

Lowest score defended: 134/7 (20 Ov) by OMAN vs HK

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here