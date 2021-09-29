Dubai International Stadium, Weather, Pitch Report: RR vs RCB, IPL 2021 match 43

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be eager to consolidate their position in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season when they face Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Wednesday, September 29. The Virat Kohli-led RCB have 12 points from 10 games and a win against the Royals tomorrow can take them to 14 points and closer to the play-off spot. On the contrary, a win for Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals, who are coming off defeats against Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, will take them to 10 points and offer some relief temporarily. With momentum not on their side and it would be interesting to see how they fare against Kohli and Co.

And ahead of another exciting game, here we take a look at the other factors that could affect this match:

Pitch report:

The surface at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium has been a belter for batting, but it has also aided bowlers in the second phase of the tournament so far. While the pacers did get some help off it, both RR and RCB will expect their spinners to make the most of the slow conditions which will favour them in the middle stages of the game. The average first innings score at this venue is around 155-160 runs. Other than the pitch condition, the ambient temperature coupled with the size of the stadium will be a big factor at this venue. Meanwhile, in the five matches played here so far in IPL 2021, two have been won by teams batting first.

Weather:

According to accuweather.com report, it will be a hot day in Dubai on Wednesday. The maximum temperature hovering at 35-37 degrees Celsius during the day, whereas evening will be more pleasant with the temperature ranging between 28-30 degrees Celsius. The humidity will be 63 per cent and there is no chance of rain, fans can expect an uninterrupted game. In the evening the speed of the wind will be around 20 km/h. Since the match between RR and RCB is an evening affair, the dew could also play a huge factor in the second innings of the game.

T20 records at Dubai at this venue:

Total T20 games played: 96 (Batting first won 41 games, batting second won: 54 games)

Highest 1st innings score at this venue: 219/2

Lowest 1st innings score: 59

Highest successful run chase: 203/8

Average 1st innings score: 155

