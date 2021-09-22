Dubai Weather Update And Pitch Report, IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Delhi Capitals (DC) will square off against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 33rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Wednesday, September 22. The exciting match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium and is scheduled to start at 07:30 PM IST. Both sides finished at the opposite ends of the points table in the first leg of the IPL 2021 season. Rishabh Pant-led DC are placed in the top two slots with six wins and two losses from eight matches so far. On the other hand, the Orange army, even after a change in leadership in the first leg, find themselves right at the bottom with just one victory from seven games.

Ahead of another exciting game, here we take a look at the other factors that could affect this match:

Pitch report:

Pitches in the UAE have offered more assistance to the seamers as compared to the spinners. However, cricket fans are unlikely to see big scores in Dubai. Apart from that, the ambient temperature coupled with the size of the stadium will be a big factor. The surface at Dubai has been a belter for batting in the second phase of the tournament. The pacers did get some help off it but overall the bowlers haven’t had much to cheer about so far. The average first innings score at this venue is around 150-155 runs .

Weather:

According to accuweather.com report, it will be a pretty hot day in Dubai on Wednesday. The maximum temperature hovering at 38-39 degrees Celsius during the day, whereas evening will be more pleasant with the temperature ranging between 30-31 degrees Celsius. The humidity will be 55 per cent and there is no chance of precipitation for this match. In the evening the speed of the wind will be around 17 km/h. Since the match between DC and SRH is an evening affair, the dew could also play a huge factor in the second innings of the match.

T20 records at Dubai at this venue:

Total T20 games played: 94 (Batting first won 39 games, batting second won: 54 games)

Highest 1st innings score at this venue: 219/2

Lowest 1st innings score: 59

Highest successful run chase: 203/8

Average 1st innings score: 155

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here