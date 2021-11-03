Dubai Weather Update, Australia vs Bangladesh, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Weather Forecast For Today’s AUS vs BAN Match

Australia and Bangladesh will lock horns against one another in Match 34 in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 on Thursday, November 4 and the match is slated to be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Aaron Finch’s side are in a spot of bother after their loss to England in the previous game by eight wickets. After this loss, their net run rate plummeted to -0.627 and they need to start winning their next matches comprehensively.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, have been ousted from the tournament and they have only pride left to play. However, they will look to win this match in order to bow out with some semblance of positivity.

The pitch in Dubai has been a mixed bag of sorts and has not been too favourable for the batters. Bowlers have dictated terms – both with the new and old ball and the batters have had to dig in and scrap for their runs. The surface has also favoured the chasing teams.

The pacers should get some movement early on, and this should keep the batters honest. As the match progresses, bowlers look to take the pace off the ball and hit the deck more often than not and it should make strokeplay challenging.

Weather report

The match in Dubai should not be interrupted by rain and the overall weather conditions should be taxing on the players. The overall weather of Dubai could well be dry, with winds around 16 kmph blowing during the match. The temperature is expected to hover around 35 to 36 degrees. If we take a look at the humidity, it will be around 55 per cent.

Australia (AUS) vs Bangladesh (BAN) probable playing XIs:

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das (wk), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad (c), Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam.

