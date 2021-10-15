Dubai Weather Update, CSK vs KKR, IPL 2021: Forecast, Pitch Report, and Venue Records: Chennai Super Kings will clash with Kolkata Knight Riders in the final of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. This match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and will be a repeat of the 2012 final when KKR beat CSK to win their first title.

As far as the playing XIs are concerned, Chennai Super Kings might go with the same playing XI that won them the match in Qualifier 1. Robin Uthappa has impressed fans with a 63-run knock at number three against the Delhi Capitals and this could well mean that Suresh Raina will have to sit out.

Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, will play their third IPL final. They have won both the finals they have been a part of and are a team that enters this final in red hot form in this leg. KKR had won only 2 matches from their initial 7 games in the India leg, but have managed to win 7 of their next 9 matches and now find a place in the finals.

This could well be the last match where we see MS Dhoni take the field and hence, there will be a lot riding on this game for CSK. More than any other aspect, this is a match between two shrewd captains and we expect a thrilling contest to play out.

The pitch at Dubai is slightly two-paced and has allowed the spinners to come into the game in the middle overs. However, the batters have scored runs if they dig in and take the attack to the spinners.

Ahead of this high-voltage encounter, let us take a look at the pitch and weather conditions for the CSK vs KKR match.

Pitch report:

The pitch in Dubai is expected to play better as compared to the low and slow Sharjah surface. The spinners and slow bowlers have been tough to get away and this trend is expected to continue in this match. If dew does come into the picture, toss will hold the key!

Weather

Dubai will be hot and humid and there are no chances of any rain. The average temperature will hover around 40 to 42 degrees Celsius.

Highest score at this venue: 211/3

Lowest score at the venue: 71/10

