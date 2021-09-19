Dubai Weather Update, CSK vs MI, IPL 2021: Forecast, Pitch Report And Venue Records

The two most successful Indian Premier League (IPL) teams – Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians – will kick off the proceedings of the second leg of the cash-rich league from Sunday at the Dubai International stadium. At present, MS Dhoni-led Chennai are placed in second place in the IPL points table, and they will look to resume with a win. On the other hand, MI won four of their seven games while losing three and will also aim for a winning start to their UAE leg.

Ahead of the much-awaited encounter, here we take a look at the other factors that could affect this match:

Pitch report

The Dubai International Stadium is known for its moderate pitches. Much like any other ground in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Dubai strip is also sluggish and is expected to become slower as the game will progress. 160 has proved to be a winning total on this surface. The average first innings score on this ground is just 158 and it comes down to 144 when it comes to IPL. The toss winning captain should opt to bowl first as the teams batting second have won 54 out of 93 games played at this venue.

Weather

The temperature of Dubai will hover around 30 degree Celsius, given that the match between Chennai and Mumbai will take place in the evening. There is no thunderstorm and there is zero per cent possibility of rain. In the evening the speed of the win will be around 20 km/h. Since the match between Dew could also play a factor during the second innings.

T20 records at Dubai at this venue:

Total T20 games played: 93 (Batting first won 38 games, batting second won: 54 games)

Highest 1st innings score at this venue: 219/2

Lowest 1st innings score: 59

Highest successful run chase: 203/8

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here