Dubai Weather Update, CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2021: Forecast, Pitch Report, and Venue Records: Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with Punjab Kings in match 53 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. MS Dhoni’s side come into this match on the back of two successive defeats and now, they would want to bounce back and get into the winning groove against Punjab Kings. Also, with the Royal Challengers Bangalore breathing down their neck in the points table, CSK would desperately want to win this match.

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Tally | Orange Cap | Purple Cap

PBKS, on the other hand, are all but out of the playoffs contention and even if they win this match, their points tally might not be enough to push them to the playoffs spot. However, they would want to end their campaign on a high with a win against the Chennai Super Kings.

CSK cannot afford to drop their guard for this match against Punjab Kings as on any given day, KL Rahul and side have the ability to spring a surprise and a loss here could well see the three-time champions lose out on a top 2 finish.

Ahead of this very important match, let us take a look at the pitch and weather conditions for the CSK vs PBKS match.

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Probable XIs: Robin Uthappa Likely to Retain Place, Mitchell Santner May Get Called Up

Pitch report:

The nature of the pitch at the Dubai International Stadium is two-paced and it has assistance for both the batters and bowlers. The batters have found the surface conducive for stroke-making, but the pitch also has assistance for the spinners and the bowlers who resort to cutters. The nature of the 22-yards will not be any different. Dew in the second innings could play a role which makes the toss interesting.

Weather

Dubai is expected to be hot and humid and there are no chances of rain during the game. However, the average temperature will be around 40 to 42 degrees Celsius and conditions could be taxing for the players.

Highest score at this venue: 211/3

Lowest score at the venue: 71/10

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here