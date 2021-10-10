Dubai Weather Update, DC vs CSK, IPL 2021: Forecast, Pitch Report, and Venue Records

Chennai Super Kings will take on Delhi Capitals in match 57 which will be the first playoff of the IPL at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on October 10. Both these sides have been the most consistent sides all season and a win here will see them progress through to the finale.

For CSK, turf is all too familiar – they have been here 11 out of 12 times, and under MS Dhoni, the side looks solid once again. They come into this match on the back of two successive defeats in their last two league games and hence, they need to be at their best against Delhi Capitals.

DC, on the other hand, too were handed a defeat by Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, they are still the number 1 side heading into the playoffs. Hence, Delhi Capitals will have to be on top of their game against the 3-time champions.

“It was difficult for the fast bowlers with the dew, but the fielding has to support the bowling unit. We are not feeling great because you want to win these kind of matches,” Rishabh Pant said after the loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Over the years, Chennai Super Kings have been in the final on eight occasions and have clinched the title thrice and this is a testament of the ability of the team to raise the game when they are put under the pump.

Ahead of this crucial playoff match, let’s take a look at the pitch and weather report for the DC vs CSK match.

Pitch report:

The pitch at Dubai International Stadium has generally been good for batting – however, it does slow down as the match progresses and this then allows the spinners and slower bowlers to control the pace of the game. If dew does come into play, captains will have a decision to make at the toss.

Weather

Dubai is expected to be hot and humid and there are no chances of any rain. The average temperature will hover around 40 to 42 degrees Celsius.

Highest score at this venue: 211/6

Lowest score at the venue: 61/10

