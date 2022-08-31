Dubai Weather Update, India vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2022: Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for Wednesday’s IND vs HK match

The Asia Cup 2022 has already witnessed some high-octane matches, with the biggest cricketing rivalry unfolding on Sunday as India clashed against Pakistan. In a close encounter, India managed to hold their nerves to secure a five-wicket win and opened their Asia Cup tally.

The Rohit Sharma-led side will be eyeing to seal their Super 4 berth against Hong Kong. The Hong Kong team made their place in the continental tournament after winning the Asia Cup qualifiers. Under captain Nizakat Khan, Hong Kong will try to dig deep to get through to the next round. But unlike the qualifiers, the main tournament is a whole different gravy with two of the world’s best cricketing teams India and Pakistan featuring in Hong Kong’s group.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

For India, this encounter could be a good opportunity to field their fringe players, keeping them ready for action if the need arises ahead in the contest. Hong Kong will have to play out of their skin to thump a star-studded Indian team.

After the fixture against India, Hong Kong will be up against Pakistan on September 4, for the final group match of the tournament.

Weather report

India will take on Hong Kong at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday. Even though it will be quite hot during the day, the temperature will drop down to somewhere around 30 degrees Celsius at night. A clear sky is expected in Dubai on the match day with absolutely no rain predicted. The wind speed is expected to be around 19km/h while the humidity is forecasted to be around 37 percent.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dubai International Stadium had a green covering during the India-Pakistan match. Though the pitch provided good bounce, swing wasn’t much on offer for the pacers. Batting can be a little difficult because of the tacky pitches and therefore, expect a low-scoring match. Teams batting second at this venue have emerged victorious in recent times and the skipper winning the toss might opt to field first.



India (IND) vs Hong Kong (HK) Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Hong Kong Predicted Starting Line-up: Hong Kong Predicted Starting Line-up: Yasim Murtaza, Nizakat Khan (c), Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie (wk), Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here