Dubai Weather Update, India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022: Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for Sunday’s IND vs PAK match

Defending champions India will start their Asia Cup campaign with a high-voltage match against Pakistan. The match between the two arch-rivals will be played at the Dubai International Stadium. The two teams had faced each other last time in the T20 World Cup back in October last time. And the Men in Blue had to concede a humiliating 10-wicket defeat in the contest.

India, the most successful side in the history of the Asia Cup, had to suffer a big blow ahead of the this year’s multi-nation tournament after their star pacer Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the event due to a back injury.

Pakistan, on the other hand, will also not have Shaheen Afridi in the Asia Cup. The left-arm pacer failed to secure his spot in the squad after he suffered a knee injury.

India and Pakistan have been placed in Group A of the Asia Cup along with Hong Kong.

Weather report

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match will take place at the Dubai International Stadium. A clear sky is expected in Dubai on Sunday. It is highly unlikely that rain will play spoilsport during the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match as there is no chance of precipitation on Sunday. The wind speed is expected to be around 17km/h on matchday while the temperature could hover around 40 degrees Celsius to 31 degrees Celsius. The humidity is forecasted to be around 35 per cent.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dubai International Stadium appears to be spin-friendly but in recent times it has assisted the pacers. During the last T20 World Cup match against Pakistan, back in 2021, Indian top-order was dismantled by pacer Shaheen Afridi. Teams batting second at this venue have emerged victorious in recent times.



India (IND) vs Pakistan (PAK) Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Pakistan Predicted Starting Line-up: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Fakhar Zaman, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani

