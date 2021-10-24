Dubai Weather Update, India vs Pakistan, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Weather Forecast for today’s IND vs PAK match

India will take on Pakistan in the fourth Super 12 match of the 2021 T20 World Cup. Both sides will start their campaign with this high-voltage encounter that will take place on Sunday, October 24 in Dubai.

While India appear to be hot favourites on paper, Pakistan, with their unpredictable nature, can never be underestimated. What works for India’s favour is that all their key players have been in good form and come after a gruelling season in the IPL. They come into this match against Pakistan after having both their warmup games against England and Australia.

Pakistan, on the other hand, were robbed off match practice as New Zealand and England pulled out of their respective series just before the T20 World Cup. While they have match-winners in their squad, they will need to be at their best against India – especially because they have not managed to win even one World Cup against the arch-rivals. They beat West Indies comfortably in the first warm-up clash, but went down to South Africa in a last ball thriller.

The batters on both sides have the experience and this match will test the bowling attack and on paper, India’s attack looks well-balanced and have all bases covered. However, Pakistan have the bowlers who can trouble the Indian batters, especially up front with the new ball and this battle could well define the course of the match.

Weather report

The match should not be interrupted by the rain as there are no rain forecasts. The overall weather of Dubai could well be dry, with winds around 16 kmph blowing during the match. The temperature is expected to hover around 35 to 36 degrees. If we take a look at the humidity, it will be around 55 percent.

India (IND) vs Pakistan (PAK) probable playing XIs:

India Predicted Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan Predicted Playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

