Dubai Weather Update, KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2021: Forecast, Pitch Report, and Venue Records: This IPL season has gone all pear-shaped for Punjab Kings as they just cannot string together wins in succession. In the second leg in the UAE, Punjab have been able to win just one match out of the three games. PBKS managed to win their match over Sunrisers Hyderabad but then hit another roadblock with their loss against the Mumbai Indians. For them, only Aiden Markram has found some sort of consistency with the bat.

The upcoming Indian Premier League 2021 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings match will be played on October 1, Thursday , at 7:30 pm. The KL Rahul-led Punjab are currently 6th on the points table with eight points.

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders have been in fine form in this phase of the IPL and credit goes to their fearless approach. Their top order and their bowlers have been superb and consistent. Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, and Nitish Rana have proved their mettle in the UAE leg. KKR are 4th on the points table with 10 points in their kitty. In their last match, Eoin Morgan and men defeated Delhi Capitals by three wickets

The Indian Premier League 2021 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings game will be played at the Dubai International Stadium.

A win here for KKR will place them in great stead to qualify for the playoffs:

Ahead of this crucial match, let’s take a look at the pitch and weather report for the KKR vs PBKS match.

Pitch report:

In 2020 and in the first few matches, the pitch at the Dubai International Stadium has offered a lot of assistance to the fast bowlers and the fast bowlers have posed a lot of questions to the batters. In the middle phase, the spinners take control as the pitch slows down and this is when the spinners come into play. Dew could be a factor which puts a lot of focus on the toss.

Weather

Dubai will be hot and humid and there are no chances of any rain. The average temperature will be around 40 to 42 degrees Celsius.

Highest score at this venue: 211/3

Lowest score at the venue: 71/10

