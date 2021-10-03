Dubai Weather Update, KKR vs SRH, IPL 2021: Forecast, Pitch Report, and Venue Records

Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders in Dubai on Sunday, October 3. The Indian Premier League Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will commence at 7:30 pm IST. In the reverse fixture that was played in the India leg, KKR had defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Kolkata Knight Riders have found a gem in Venkatesh Iyer and his cracking starts at the top of the order has made this phase a profitable one for the side. Shubman Gill has also been good on few occasions while Rahul Tripathi has settled down perfectly at the number 3 position. However, the form of Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Karthik is a matter of concern and this is where KKR would hope they come good in this crucial match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Kolkata’s bowling has been good, especially the slower bowlers and Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine will once again hold the key for Eoin Morgan – both in the powerplay overs as well in the death.

SRH, on the other hand, have not been able to find any form with their batting. Jason Roy did impress on his debut and Kane Williamson has also blown hot and cold. They failed in their last match against CSK. They are out of the playoff contention, but they can still play as party spoiler for the rest of the sides and this is why, this match will test their mental prowess.

Rashid Khan is the key with the ball, but they will be concerned with the form of Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Ahead of this crucial match, let’s take a look at the pitch and weather report for the KKR vs SRH match.

Pitch report:

The pitch at Dubai International Stadium has been good for batting, but it does have assistance for the slower bowlers. The spinners and slow bowlers have been getting into the game and we expect the same trend to continue. Dew can be a factor and hence, toss will hold a lot of importance.

Weather

Dubai will be hot and humid and there are no chances of any rain. The average temperature will hover around 40 to 42 degrees Celsius.

Highest score at this venue: 211/6

Lowest score at the venue: 61/10

