Dubai Weather Update, RCB vs DC, IPL 2021: Forecast, Pitch Report, and Venue Records: Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Delhi Capitals in the 56th match of IPL 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. RCB would want to get back on the winning track in this match after their loss to SRH in their previous game. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals are already assured of a top-two finish and would want to carry a winning momentum into the playoffs.

For RCB, captain Virat Kohli has not quite fired in the last couple of matches and hence, this match is key for him to find some form ahead of the playoffs. In the middle order, AB de Villiers has not been at his best this phase and the management should promote him up the order for him to find some hitting form. Glenn Maxwell has been in supreme form and his role in the middle order has been a revelation for RCB this season.

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Tally | Orange Cap | Purple Cap

Delhi Capitals enter this match after their win against Chennai Super Kings. The form of Avesh Khan and Axar Patel in the middle overs has been fantastic and their battle against RCB’s power hitters could well define the course of this match.

Both these sides have made it to the playoffs and they would want to end the league stage with a bang.

Pitch report:

The nature of the pitch at the Dubai International Stadium has generally been two-paced and the batters can target the new ball. However, the surface slows down in the middle overs and this has helped the spinners as well bowlers who vary their pace and rely on cutters. The nature of the 22-yards should not be any different for this match and if dew does come into play in the second half, it can well make matters pretty interesting.

Weather:

Dubai has been hot and humid and there are no chances of any rain disrupting the match. The average temperature will hover around 40 to 42 degrees Celsius and conditions could be taxing for the players.

Highest score at this venue: 211/3

Lowest score at the venue: 71/10

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here