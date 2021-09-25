Dubai Weather Update, RCB vs MI, IPL 2021: Forecast, Pitch Report, and Venue Records

The upcoming match is a must-win encounter for Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore. For Mumbai Indians, the batting needs to be much better as after the openers, the middle order has not contributed much in the last two matches. The defending champions have been missing the services of Hardik Pandya and as per reports, the all-rounder might not be fit enough to take part in the fixture against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

On the other hand, Virat Kohli’s RCB find themselves in another rut and the story for the side seems all too similar. While the batting fumbled in the first match against Kolkata Knight Riders, their bowlers were sloppy against Chennai Super Kings. Virat Kohli did find his form against CSK, but AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell need to step up and make their presence felt in this match.

The winner of this match will be much better placed as far as qualifying for the playoffs is concerned.

Ahead of this crucial match, let’s take a look at the pitch and weather report for the RCB vs MI match.

Pitch report:

In 2020 and in the first few matches, the pitch at the Dubai International Stadium has offered a lot of assistance to the fast bowlers and the new ball has proved to be challenging to the batters. However, once the batters have settled down, the pitch has also proved to be quite good for stroke-making and we could be in for a high-scoring contest between two explosive batting orders. Dew can play a key factor here and toss could well be decisive here.

Weather

Dubai is expected to be hot and humid and there are absolutely no chances of rain. The average temperature will be around 40 to 42 degrees Celsius.

Highest score at this venue: 211/3

Lowest score at the venue: 71/10

