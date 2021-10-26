Dubai Weather Update, South Africa vs West Indies, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Weather Forecast for today’s SA vs WI match

South Africa will take on West Indies in what will be an important match for both sides at the 2021 T20 World Cup on Tuesday, October 26. Both the team will eye to get off the mark in the tournament when they square off at Dubai International Stadium.

In their first match, the West Indies batting folded up for just 55 against England. Chris Gayle was the top scorer with just 13 runs at a strike rate of 100. Akeal Hosein was the standout bowler as he picked up 2 wickets with an economy rate of 6.00.

South Africa, on the other hand, need to be far better with the bat. In their opening game against Australia, they never got going and even though the bowlers dragged them back in the contest, the runs were never going to be enough. Temba Bavuma has been finding it difficult in this format and the captain needs to be far better to exploit the powerplay overs.

There is enough firepower in both sides and hence, they have to give themselves time to settle in and then go for the final push in the final few overs. On paper, South Africa have the better bowling attack and in Tabraiz Shamsi they have a trump card. In the first match, the number 1 T20I bowler gave a great account of his mettle and he will hold the key in the middle overs.

Weather report

The match should not be interrupted by the rain as there are no rain forecasts. The weather in Dubai is expected to be dry and we can see winds blowing at around 16 kmph that should make life easier for the players. The temperature is expected to hover around 35 to 36 degrees. If we take a look at the humidity, it will be around 55 percent.

South Africa (SA) vs West Indies (WI) probable playing XIs:

South Africa Predicted Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius/Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi

West Indies Predicted Playing XI: Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle/Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh, Ravi Rampaul and Obed McCoy

