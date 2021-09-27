Dubai Weather Update, SRH vs RR, IPL 2021: Forecast, Pitch Report, and Venue Records

It will be a battle of laggards in the 40th match of IPL 2021 as Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals. The encounter will be played at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday, September 27 at 07:30 PM IST. Despite having a strong and balanced squad at their disposal, both teams are struggling in the T20 Championship.

Hyderabad are out of the reckoning for a playoff berth as they have lost eight league matches while winning just one. The team is currently placed at the bottom and will now be eager to play spoilsport for the other teams. Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, need to mend their ways at the earliest to make it to the top four. The 2008-champions have four victories to their name from nine league matches.

Ahead of an exciting game, let’s take a look at the pitch and weather report for the SRH vs RR match.

Pitch report:

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium has something to offer to both the batters and the bowlers. The bowling unit is likely to get some kind of assistance from the pitch with the new ball. Also, the spinners can come in handy to break the match-defining partnerships. The batters are expected to be careful in their approach especially towards the start of their innings. Once settled, the batters can aim for big shots and can big the bowlers a run for their money.

Weather

The weather is unlikely to cause any interruption throughout the game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International cricket stadium. The players are likely to play in hot and humid conditions as the temperature will be around 37 degrees celsius. Also, the chances of precipitation are nil while the humidity will be around 48 percent.

T20 records at Dubai at this venue:

Total T20 games played: 95 (Batting first won 39 games, batting second won 55 games)

Highest 1st innings score at this venue: 219/2

Lowest 1st innings score: 59

Highest successful run chase: 203/8

Average 1st innings score: 155

