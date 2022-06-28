Dublin Weather Update, Ireland vs India, 2nd T20I: Weather Forecast for Tuesday’s (June 28) IRE vs IND match

India will want to wrap up the series against Ireland when they meet in the second and final T20I at the Malahide Stadium in Dublin on Tuesday. The match will begin at 9:00 pm IST.

India lead the series 1-0 after securing a 7-wicket win in the first T20I, which was shortened due to rain. India are unquestionably the overwhelming favourites to win the match and the series on Tuesday. Hardik Pandya will be eager to register his first series win as captain of the Indian team.

Ireland showed some fight in the opening match. Solid contributions from batters Harry Tector and Lorcan Tucker helped the Irish side to put up 108 runs on the board in the stipulated 12 overs. However, the bowling unit lacked the potency to keep the Indian batters at bay. The visitors chased down the target with 16 balls to spare.

Although India seem the stronger side ahead of Tuesday’s match, the Irish side will be looking to go all out for a victory to level the series in Dublin.

Weather report

Dublin weather is expected to be cloudy on Tuesday. Rain might play spoilsport during Ireland vs India second T20I game as there are 70 percent chances of precipitation. The wind speed is expected to be around 30-50km/h on the day while the temperature could hover around 18 degrees Celsius to 12 degrees Celsius. The humidity is forecast to be around 54 percent. It is also anticipated that there will be night showers and a 100 percent probability of rain later in the day.

Ireland (IRE) vs India (IND) Possible Starting XI:

Ireland Predicted Starting Line-up: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbernie (C), Gareth Delany, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little, Curtis Campher

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Ishan Kishan (WK), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal

