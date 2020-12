DUC vs STL Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / DUC vs STL Dream11 Best Picks / DUC vs STL Dream11 Captain / DUC vs STL Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

DUC vs STL Dream11 Predictions, Women’s Super League, Duchesses vs Starlights: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Duchesses are set to clash with Starlights in the fifth match of the ongoing Women’s Super League series 2020 today. Following a setback in their opening game against Coronations, DUC bounced back in their second game yesterday against Thistles which they won by 36 runs. They would want to bring the same intensity in the upcoming match against STL, who had a much worse start in the tournament. They lost both the matches played yesterday and would be looking for their first win here. The match will be played at 1:30 pm IST at Newlands, Cape Town.

DUC vs STL Women’s Super League, Duchesses vs Starlights Live Streaming

All matches of the Women’s Super League can be watched online on FanCode.

DUC vs STL Women’s Super League, Duchesses vs Starlights: Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

DUC vs STL Women’s Super League, Duchesses vs Starlights: Match Details

December 16 – 01:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at Newlands, Cape Town

Women’s Super League DUC vs STL Dream11 team for Duchesses vs Starlights

Women’s Super League DUC vs STL Dream11 team for Duchesses vs Starlights captain: Lizzelle Lee

Women’s Super League DUC vs STL Dream11 team for Duchesses vs Starlights vice-captain: Laura Wolvaardt

Women’s Super League DUC vs STL Dream11 team for Duchesses vs Starlights wicketkeeper: Anri Grobbelaar

Women’s Super League DUC vs STL Dream11 team for Duchesses vs Starlights batsmen: Lizzelle Lee, Lara Goodall, Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits

Women’s Super League DUC vs STL Dream11 team for Duchesses vs Starlights all-rounders: Kirsty Thompson, Khushi Mistry, Nadine de Klerk

Women’s Super League DUC vs STL Dream11 team for Duchesses vs Starlights bowlers: Ayabonga Khaka, Evodia Yekile, Masabata Klaas

DUC vs STL Women’s Super League, Duchesses probable playing 11 against Starlights: Tazmin Brits (WK), Kgomotso Rapoo, Laura Wolvaardt, Izelle Cilliers, Verunissa Reddy, Nadine de Klerk, Kirsty Thompson, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Madison Landman, Jane Winster

DUC vs STL Women’s Super League, Starlights probable playing 11 against Duchesses: Lizzelle Lee, Andrie Steyn, Lara Goodall, Nondumiso Shangase, Annerie Dercksen, Anri Grobbelaar (WK), Masabata Klaas, Leah Jones, Khushi Mistry, Tatum le Roux, Evodia Yekile

Summary: DUC vs STL Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / DUC vs STL Dream11 Best Picks / DUC vs STL Dream11 Captain / DUC vs STL Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more