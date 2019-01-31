Duckett Leads England Lions to Consolation Win, India A Secure Series 4-1

India A won the toss and elected to bat first but Rahul was sent back off the first ball of the game with pacer Lewis Gregory rattling the opener's furniture. Mumbai captain Siddhesh Lad was the top scorer with 36 runs as India A were bundled out for just 121 in 35 overs.
Rishabh Pant departed cheaply for 7 and India A seemed to be in danger of being dismissed for less than a 100 before Deepak Chahar and Axar Patel got together for an important 30-run partnership. These two were the only other batsmen who registered double-digit scores, managing to reach 23 and 21 respectively.
However, the bowlers led a strong fightback for the hosts and it seemed they might pull off an unlikely win after Lions were reduced from 87/5 to 114/9. Brothers Deepak (3/25) and Rahul Chahar (3/43) were the stars with the ball for India A.
However, Ben Duckett's unbeaten 70 was enough in the end to help the Lions register a consolation victory. He played a solid hand, anchoring the innings from one end even as he kept losing partners. His innings included ten fours and one six.
The teams will now play two unofficial Tests in Wayanad, starting February 7.
