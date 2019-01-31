Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Duckett Leads England Lions to Consolation Win, India A Secure Series 4-1

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: January 31, 2019, 4:50 PM IST
Duckett Leads England Lions to Consolation Win, India A Secure Series 4-1

Picture Credit: Twitter/BCCI Domestic

KL Rahul fell for a first ball duck as his poor run with the bat continued as India A lost by one-wicket to England Lions in the fifth and final unofficial ODI in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (January 31) to reduce the margin of their series loss to 1-4.

India A won the toss and elected to bat first but Rahul was sent back off the first ball of the game with pacer Lewis Gregory rattling the opener's furniture. Mumbai captain Siddhesh Lad was the top scorer with 36 runs as India A were bundled out for just 121 in 35 overs.

Rishabh Pant departed cheaply for 7 and India A seemed to be in danger of being dismissed for less than a 100 before Deepak Chahar and Axar Patel got together for an important 30-run partnership. These two were the only other batsmen who registered double-digit scores, managing to reach 23 and 21 respectively.

However, the bowlers led a strong fightback for the hosts and it seemed they might pull off an unlikely win after Lions were reduced from 87/5 to 114/9. Brothers Deepak (3/25) and Rahul Chahar (3/43) were the stars with the ball for India A.

However, Ben Duckett's unbeaten 70 was enough in the end to help the Lions register a consolation victory. He played a solid hand, anchoring the innings from one end even as he kept losing partners. His innings included ten fours and one six.

The teams will now play two unofficial Tests in Wayanad, starting February 7.
Ben DuckettDeepak ChaharEngland lionsindia akl rahulRahul Chahar
First Published: January 31, 2019, 4:02 PM IST

Related Story

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 England 5310 108
4 New Zealand 3213 107
5 Australia 4143 101
FULL Ranking