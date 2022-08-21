'Due to Workload'- Former Cricketer Blames Pakistan Cricket for Shaheen Afridi's Injury

Former Pakistan cricketer Aqib Javed has blamed workload management behind Shaheen Afridi’s injury. Pakistan’s ace pacer was ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022 with a knee injury that he suffered during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.

Afridi missed the second Test at the same venue but despite his injury he was picked for the three-match ODI series against the Netherlands and the upcoming Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

After his exclusion from the squad, Javed said, “It could be due to workload. Shaheen has been playing cricket continuously. No doubt, it’s a huge loss for Pakistan before the Asia Cup and the team will feel his absence.”

“Team management should deal with patience. Do not panic in this situation and let Shaheen recover completely. He has a long career ahead,” he added.

Javed highlighted that Afridi’s absence will affect Pakistan as his bowling has troubled Indian batters in the past. He also pointed that while Mohammad Amir was the key architect behind Pakistan’s win in the 2017 Champions Trophy, however in the 2021 T20 World Cup, it was Afridi who helped Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets.

“Previously, it was Amir and then Shaheen. The left-arm pacers always gave a tough time to Indian batters. Amir led us to victory in the Champions Trophy 2017 and Shaheen in T20 World Cup 2021,” said Javed.

Afridi’s absence means Pakistan are left with four bowlers – Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf – as their fast bowling options in Asia Cup.

Due to injury, the 22-year-old will also miss the home series against England but might return to action in October and will probably feature in the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

Pakistan vice-captain Shadab Khan also admitted that Afridi’s absence will be felt in Asia Cup. However, the spinner wished Afridi for a speedy recovery, hoping that the pacer regains fitness before the T20 World Cup in Australia.

“Shaheen’s our best bowler, so, of course, we’ll miss him. It’s unfortunate that he won’t be available for the Asia Cup. But we’re hopeful he will be available for future series and the World Cup. We’ll have to play ruthless cricket. Our team culture is such that we never relax against any team,” said Khan.

