Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

THE ASHES, 2019 4th Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 04 - 08 Sep, 2019

1ST INN

Australia *

342/5 (94.2)

Australia
v/s
England
England

Toss won by Australia (decided to bat)
Stumps

AFG IN BAN, ONLY TEST, 2019 One-off Test, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong, 05 - 09 Sep, 2019

1ST INN

Afghanistan *

271/5 (96.0)

Afghanistan
v/s
Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Toss won by Afghanistan (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

4th Test: AUS VS ENG

live
AUS AUS
ENG ENG

Manchester

04 Sep, 201915:30 IST

One-off Test: AFG VS BAN

live
AFG AFG
BAN BAN

Chittagong ZAC

05 Sep, 201909:30 IST

3rd T20I: SL VS NZ

upcoming
SL SL
NZ NZ

Pallekele, Kandy

06 Sep, 201919:00 IST

5th Test: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

The Oval

12 Sep, 201915:30 IST

Duleep Trophy: Easwaran's Ton Puts India Red in Command in Final

India Red were 175 for 2 in 52 overs at close of play in reply to India Green's 231 all out in 72.1 overs at the M Chinnaswamy stadium.

PTI |September 5, 2019, 7:03 PM IST
Duleep Trophy: Easwaran's Ton Puts India Red in Command in Final

Bengal opener Abhimanyu Easwaran (102 batting) struck a superb ton to put India Red in a strong position on day two of the Duleep Trophy final against India Green here on Thursday.

India Red were 175 for 2 in 52 overs at close of play in reply to India Green's 231 all out in 72.1 overs at the M Chinnaswamy stadium.

Stylish right-hander Abhimanyu hit 11 fours and two sixes in his knock, which set the platform for India Red to take control of the proceedings.

Abhimanyu was involved in a 87-run opening partnership with captain Priyank Panchal (33), during which the two played some beautiful shots.

India Red are trailing India Green by 56 runs with eight first innings wicket intact.

Karnataka's Karun Nair, who has been in prolific form in the tournament so far, looked in good touch before being castled by Markande for 20.

Himachal batsman Ankit Kalsi (11 batting), who has a century to his name in the tournament, was giving Abhimanyu company when played ended on a stop-start day due to bad light.

Earlier, leggie Mayank Markande came to India Green's rescue with the bat with a gutsy knock of 76 not out (121 balls). His 59-run last wicket partnership with Ankit Rajpoot (30 off 39 balls) took India Green to a decent total. He later took the wicket of India Red's Karun Nair.

India Green were tottering at 112 for 8 at one stage but made a superb recovery, thanks to Markande's ninth-wicket stand of 60 runs with Tanveer ul-Haq and a half-century partnership with Rajpoot.

While Markande, overnight 32, did not miss out on scoring opportunities, Haq defended resolutely. Later, Rajpoot added to the score with some attacking shots.

Avesh Khan bowled well without much luck, with 'keeper Ishan Kishan dropping a chance offered by Markande off the day's first delivery. He ended Rajpoot's resistance.

Brief Scores:

India Green 1st Innings: 231 all out in 72.1 overs (Mayank Markande 76 not out, Ankit Rajpoot 30; Jaydev Unadkat 4/58, Sandeep Warrier 2/38, Avesh Khan 2/56)

India Red 1st Innings: 175 for 2 in 52 overs (Abhimanyu Easwaran 102 batting, Priyank Panchal 33; M Markande 1/24).

abhimanyu easwaranDuleep trophyduleep trophy final

Related stories

Duleep Trophy: Unadkat Puts India Red in Command in Final
Cricketnext Staff | September 4, 2019, 7:20 PM IST

Duleep Trophy: Unadkat Puts India Red in Command in Final

Saurashtra's Sheldon Jackson Questions Selectors for Ignoring Small States
Cricketnext Staff | September 4, 2019, 11:59 AM IST

Saurashtra's Sheldon Jackson Questions Selectors for Ignoring Small States

Sunil Joshi Appointed Uttar Pradesh Ranji Coach
Cricketnext Staff | September 3, 2019, 3:58 PM IST

Sunil Joshi Appointed Uttar Pradesh Ranji Coach

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Sep, 2019

NZ v SL
Pallekele, Kandy

ICC CWC 2019 | 5th Test Test | Thu, 12 Sep, 2019

AUS v ENG
The Oval All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...