Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Lunch

IND IN WI, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 1st Test, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua, 22 - 26 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

India

297 (96.4)

India
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

222 (74.2)

India lead by 89 runs, MIN. 73.0 Overs Left Today
Live

THE ASHES, 2019 3rd Test, Headingley, Leeds, 22 - 26 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

Australia

179 (52.1)

Australia
v/s
England
England*

67 (27.5)

England need 258 runs to win
Stumps

NZ IN SL, 2 TESTS, 2019 2nd Test, P Sara Oval, Colombo, 22 - 26 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

Sri Lanka

244 (90.2)

Sri Lanka
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand*

196/4 (62.0)

New Zealand trail by 48 runs

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: SL VS NZ

live
SL SL
NZ NZ

Colombo PSO

22 Aug, 201910:00 IST

3rd Test: AUS VS ENG

live
AUS AUS
ENG ENG

Leeds

22 Aug, 201915:30 IST

1st Test: IND VS WI

live
IND IND
WI WI

Antigua

22 Aug, 201919:00 IST

2nd Test: WI VS IND

upcoming
WI WI
IND IND

Kingston, Jamaica

30 Aug, 201920:00 IST

Duleep Trophy: Karun Nair Misses Ton by a Run but India Red Fight Back

PTI |August 24, 2019, 8:15 PM IST
Duleep Trophy: Karun Nair Misses Ton by a Run but India Red Fight Back

Bengaluru: Out-of-favour India batsman Karun Nair missed out on a century by one run but Himachal Pradesh's Ankit Kalsi made 106 before India Red were all out for 285 in their Duleep Trophy match against India Blue here on Saturday (August 24).

India Red fought back to reduce their opponents to 74 for 3 in 24 overs at stumps, getting the key wickets of the highly-rated Shubman Gill (9) and in-form Ruturaj Gaikwad (37).

Earlier, resuming at overnight 163 for 2, Nair's hopes of scoring a hundred were dashed when he was stumped by Snell Patel off left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar. After losing Harpreet Singh Bhatia (2), Kalsi found an able partner in the talented Ishan Kishan (50), and the two built a crucial partnership.

While the left-handed Kalsi continued with his stodgy ways, fellow southpaw Kishan was more enterprising and hit some attractive shots. His exit, however, put paid to the team's hopes of putting up a 300-plus total.

Services medium-pacer Diwesh Gurdev Pathania got Kishan to edge an outswinger to Ricky Bhui at slip and bowled Axar Patel in the next ball. Jaydev Unadkat denied Pathania a hat-trick with a forward defence.

Kalsi, meanwhile, moved into the 90s and appeared to be in danger of missing out on a ton, as Red slipped to 276 to 9. He, though, managed to reach the century, off 339 balls, with an inside edge off Pathania.

Kalsi's marathon knock ended when Kerala all-rounder Jalaj Saxena had him caught by Gaikwad. Pathania was the best bowler for Blue with a haul of 4 for 55 from 32 overs, while Saxena took 3 for 57 and Aniket Chaudhary captured two wickets.

When India Blue batted, opener Snell Patel fell in the 5th over to Unadkat for a duck. Skipper Gill hit two boundaries but was trapped leg-before by Unadkat. Gaikwad provided some solidity at the top but his knock of 37 ended when pacer Avesh Khan had him caught by Karun Nair.

Ankit Bawne (15 batting) and Anmolpreet Singh (6 batting) ensured that Blue did not suffer further losses.

Brief scores: India Red 285 in 124 overs (Ankit Kalsi 105, Karun Nair 99, Ishan Kishan 50, Diwesh Pathania 4/55, Jalaj Saxena 3/57, Aniket Choudhary 2/69) vs India Blue 74/3 in 24 overs (R Gaikwad 37, J Undakat 2/18).

Ankit Kalsidiwesh pathaniaDuleep trophyIndia Red vs India BlueIshan KishanJalaj Saxenakarun nair

Related stories

Tiwary Slams Selector Gandhi for Duleep Trophy Snub
Cricketnext Staff | August 8, 2019, 4:57 PM IST

Tiwary Slams Selector Gandhi for Duleep Trophy Snub

Gill, Fazal & Panchal Named Captains For Duleep Trophy
Cricketnext Staff | August 9, 2019, 2:33 AM IST

Gill, Fazal & Panchal Named Captains For Duleep Trophy

Duleep Trophy: Karun Nair's 92 Takes India Red to 163/2 Against India Blue
Cricketnext Staff | August 23, 2019, 7:41 PM IST

Duleep Trophy: Karun Nair's 92 Takes India Red to 163/2 Against India Blue

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 30 August, 2019

IND v WI
Kingston, Jamaica All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...