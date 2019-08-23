Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

IND IN WI, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 1st Test, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua, 22 - 26 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

India *

233/7 (76.0)

India
v/s
West Indies
West Indies

Toss won by West Indies (decided to field)
Live

THE ASHES, 2019 3rd Test, Headingley, Leeds, 22 - 26 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

Australia

179 (52.1)

Australia
v/s
England
England*

67 (27.5)

Australia lead by 148 runs, MIN. 56.5 Overs Left Today
Stumps

NZ IN SL, 2 TESTS, 2019 2nd Test, P Sara Oval, Colombo, 22 - 26 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

Sri Lanka *

144/6 (66.0)

Sri Lanka
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand

Toss won by Sri Lanka (decided to bat)
Rain Stoppage

KARNATAKA PREMIER LEAGUE, 2019 Match 15, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 23 August, 2019

1ST INN

Ballari Tuskers *

6/0 (1.4)

Ballari Tuskers
v/s
Shivamogga Lions
Shivamogga Lions

Toss won by Ballari Tuskers (decided to bat)

2nd Test: SL VS NZ

live
SL SL
NZ NZ

Colombo PSO

22 Aug, 201910:00 IST

3rd Test: AUS VS ENG

live
AUS AUS
ENG ENG

Leeds

22 Aug, 201915:30 IST

1st Test: IND VS WI

live
IND IND
WI WI

Antigua

22 Aug, 201919:00 IST

Match 9: CAY VS USA

upcoming
CAY CAY
USA USA

Antigua

24 Aug, 201919:30 IST

Duleep Trophy: Karun Nair's 92 Takes India Red to 163/2 Against India Blue

PTI |August 23, 2019, 7:41 PM IST
Duleep Trophy: Karun Nair's 92 Takes India Red to 163/2 Against India Blue

Bengaluru: Out-of-favour batsman Karun Nair struck 92 not out to help India Red score 163 for 2 on the rain-curtailed opening day of the Duleep Trophy match against India Blue here on Friday.

Sent in to bat at the Aluru Cricket Stadium, India 'Red suffered an early jolt as Bengal opener Abhimanyu Easwaran (0) was sent packing by Rajasthan left-arm paceman Aniket Choudhary, who trapped him leg-before with his third delivery.

Easwaran's fall in the very first over left India Red at 3 for 1. Skipper Priyank Panchal, a prolific scorer for Baroda in domestic cricket, was joined by Nair and the duo negotiated the early spells of Choudhary and Kerala bowler Basil Thampi.

Panchal (15) and Nair added 40 runs in a little over 15 overs, before the captain nicked one from Services medium-pacer Diwesh Gurdev Pathania to 'keeper' Snell Patel.

Nair, who has been out of the national side after the 2017 Test series against Australia, started brightly and played some stylish flicks apart from some crisp drives.

After the fall of Panchal, the Karnataka batsman forged a 120-run partnership with Himachal left-hander Ankit Kalsi (48 not out, 171 balls, 4 x4) for the unbroken third wicket stand before rain and bad light ended play early.

While Nair hit several attractive shots, his partner played a stodgy knock, and ensured that India Red went through the day unscathed.

Nair has so far faced 189 balls and hit nine boundaries. Kalsi was lucky to survive a dropped chance by Ricky Bhui off a delivery bowled by off-spinner Jalaj Saxena's when he was on 34. Chaudhary (1 for 29) and Pathania (1 for 27) finished with a wicket each.

Play was called after 68 overs as the skies opened up. Rain had affected the opening fixture between India Blue and India Green with play being washed out on the second, third and fourth days after a truncated opening day.

Duleep trophykarun nair

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 9 T20 | Sat, 24 Aug, 2019

USA v CAY
Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
