Bengaluru: Out-of-favour batsman Karun Nair struck 92 not out to help India Red score 163 for 2 on the rain-curtailed opening day of the Duleep Trophy match against India Blue here on Friday.
Sent in to bat at the Aluru Cricket Stadium, India 'Red suffered an early jolt as Bengal opener Abhimanyu Easwaran (0) was sent packing by Rajasthan left-arm paceman Aniket Choudhary, who trapped him leg-before with his third delivery.
Easwaran's fall in the very first over left India Red at 3 for 1. Skipper Priyank Panchal, a prolific scorer for Baroda in domestic cricket, was joined by Nair and the duo negotiated the early spells of Choudhary and Kerala bowler Basil Thampi.
Panchal (15) and Nair added 40 runs in a little over 15 overs, before the captain nicked one from Services medium-pacer Diwesh Gurdev Pathania to 'keeper' Snell Patel.
Nair, who has been out of the national side after the 2017 Test series against Australia, started brightly and played some stylish flicks apart from some crisp drives.
After the fall of Panchal, the Karnataka batsman forged a 120-run partnership with Himachal left-hander Ankit Kalsi (48 not out, 171 balls, 4 x4) for the unbroken third wicket stand before rain and bad light ended play early.
While Nair hit several attractive shots, his partner played a stodgy knock, and ensured that India Red went through the day unscathed.
Nair has so far faced 189 balls and hit nine boundaries. Kalsi was lucky to survive a dropped chance by Ricky Bhui off a delivery bowled by off-spinner Jalaj Saxena's when he was on 34. Chaudhary (1 for 29) and Pathania (1 for 27) finished with a wicket each.
Play was called after 68 overs as the skies opened up. Rain had affected the opening fixture between India Blue and India Green with play being washed out on the second, third and fourth days after a truncated opening day.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Duleep Trophy: Karun Nair's 92 Takes India Red to 163/2 Against India Blue
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | August 22, 2019, 3:06 PM IST
Hardik Pandya Turns Showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week
Cricketnext Staff | August 21, 2019, 3:57 PM IST
Alvin Kallicharan to Mentor Team Puducherry
Cricketnext Staff | August 23, 2019, 5:12 PM IST
Gavaskar meets President Trump on Charity Fund-Raising Trip to US
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 9 T20 | Sat, 24 Aug, 2019
USA v CAYAntigua All Fixtures
Team Rankings