Duleep Trophy: Porel Snaps Three as India Green Reduce Blue to 112/6

Bengaluru: Lanky Bengal speedster Ishan Porel got three wickets including the prized scalp of his former India U-19 teammate Shubman Gill as India 'Green' reduced the 'Blue' team to 112 for 6 in a rain-affected opening day of the Duleep Trophy here on Saturday.
A total of 49 overs were bowled at the Just Cricket Academy ground where 'Green' captain Faiz Fazal elected to field when play started mid-way into the second session.
Rajasthan's left-arm seamer Tanveer ul Haq trapped opener Snell Patel (5) leg before to set the ball rolling before Porel, who bowled good areas had Gill nicking one to Akshay Wadkar behind the stumps.
Porel, who is rated highly by NCA director Rahul Dravid, consistently got his deliveries to move away from the right-handers and also generated fair amount of bounce during the 12 overs that he bowled. His final figures read 12-7-26-3.
The in-form Ruturaj Gaikwad (30, 63 balls) showed positive intent hitting three boundaries and two sixes but Haq got one to shape in to breach the opener's defence.
Maharashtra's seasoned campaigner Ankit Bawne (21 batting, 103 balls) held one end up but his lack of intent to push the score hurt his team as Anmolpreet Singh became Porel's second victim caught by Dhruv Shorey.
Another away going delivery accounted for veteran Jalaj Saxena (19, 29 balls) while Ankit Rajpoot removed the burly Ricky Bhui (2, 26 balls) in between.
Brief Scores: India Blue 1st Innings 112/6 (Ruturaj Gaikwad 30, Ankit Bawne 21 batting, Ishan Porel 3/26) vs India Green.
Devadyuti Das | August 10, 2019, 9:26 AM IST
