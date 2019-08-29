Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

KARNATAKA PREMIER LEAGUE, 2019 Eliminator, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 29 August, 2019

2ND INN

Hubli Tigers

190/5 (20.0)

Hubli Tigers
v/s
Shivamogga Lions
Shivamogga Lions*

97/7 (13.1)

Shivamogga Lions need 94 runs in 41 balls at 13.75 rpo

fixtures

All matches

Match 4: AUT VS CZE

upcoming
AUT AUT
CZE CZE

Antigua

30 Aug, 201911:30 IST

Match 5: ROU VS LUX

upcoming
ROU ROU
LUX LUX

Antigua

30 Aug, 201914:45 IST

Match 6: CZE VS TUR

upcoming
CZE CZE
TUR TUR

Antigua

30 Aug, 201918:00 IST

2nd Test: WI VS IND

upcoming
WI WI
IND IND

Kingston, Jamaica

30 Aug, 201920:00 IST

Duleep Trophy: Reddy Century Lifts India Green on Opening Day Against India Red

PTI |August 29, 2019, 10:03 PM IST
Duleep Trophy: Reddy Century Lifts India Green on Opening Day Against India Red

Bengaluru: Hyderabad right-hander P Akshath Reddy hit a superb 146 as India Green dominated proceedings on the opening day of their Duleep Trophy match against India Red, reaching 308 for 4 at stumps, here on Thursday (August 29).

Reddy, who has 4,700 runs in 68 first-class matches with 14 tons, hit 17 fours and 3 sixes from the 248 balls he faced. India Green captain Faiz Fazal won the toss and opted to bat in the final league match and his side got off to a confident start.

Reddy and Fazal put on 41 runs before the India Green captain fell to Avesh Khan, going for a pull to be caught at fine-leg by Sandeep Warrier for 18 (40 balls, 3x4).

Reddy, who was joined by Delhi batsman Dhruv Shorey, grew in confidence and the duo took India Green to 114 for one at lunch. Reddy reached his half-century from 90 balls. Shorey (44 from 77 balls, 6X4s, 1X6) fell in the third over after lunch, nicking one from Khan to the 'keeper K S Bharat.

This brought Reddy and Mumbai's Siddhesh Lad together and they were involved in a fruitful 137-run partnership for the third wicket as both played lovely shots on both sides of the wicket. Vidarbha off-spinner Akshay Wakhare gave India Green the much-needed breakthrough, getting Lad, caught by Karun Nair, for 64 (116 balls, 8X4s, 2X6s).

Reddy completed his 100 with a boundary off Aditya Sarwate and continued to keep the scoreboard moving, with some superb shots. Wakhare struck again in the 84th over, by getting rid of the cenutrion Reddy, having him caught by Mahipal Lomor.

Uttar Pradesh youngster Priyam Garg (30 batting) and Akshay Wadkar (5 batting) ensured that India Green did not suffer any further losses. For India Red, Avesh Khan and Wakhare finished with two wickets each among the six bowlers used by captain Priyank Panchal.

India Red (3 points before this game) have already booked a spot in the final to be played at the M Chinnaswamy stadium here from September 4.

Brief scores (Day one): India Green 308/4 in 90 overs (Akshath Reddy 146, Siddhesh Lad 64, Dhruv Shorey 44; Avesh Khan 2/35, Akshay Wakhare 2/78) vs India Red

Akshay WakhareDuleep trophyIndia Green vs India RedP. Akshat ReddySiddhesh Lad

Related stories

Panesar Open to Turning Out in Ranji Trophy for Puducherry
Cricketnext Staff | August 29, 2019, 4:30 PM IST

Panesar Open to Turning Out in Ranji Trophy for Puducherry

England Players Celebrate With Customized WWE Championship Belt
Cricketnext Staff | August 29, 2019, 3:35 PM IST

England Players Celebrate With Customized WWE Championship Belt

Jalaj Saxena Achieves Rare First-Class Record
Cricketnext Staff | August 28, 2019, 8:16 PM IST

Jalaj Saxena Achieves Rare First-Class Record

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Fri, 30 Aug, 2019

CZE v AUT
Antigua

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 T20 | Fri, 30 Aug, 2019

LUX v ROU
Antigua

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 T20 | Fri, 30 Aug, 2019

TUR v CZE
Antigua

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 30 Aug, 2019

IND v WI
Kingston, Jamaica All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3763 114
2 New Zealand 2736 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4076 105
5 Australia 2951 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...