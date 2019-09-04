Duleep Trophy: Unadkat Puts India Red in Command in Final
Seasoned left-arm pacer Jaydev Undakat returned a four-wicket haul to help India Red seize early initiative in the Duleep Trophy final as India Green were left reeling at 147 for 8 on the rain-hit opening day, here on Wednesday.
