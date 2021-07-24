DUM vs DHA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today’s BYJU’s Jharkhand T20, July 25, 9:00 AM IST

DUM vs DHA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Dumka Daredevils and Dhanbad Dynamos BYJU’s Jharkhand T20:

Dumka Daredevils will lock horns with Dhanbad Dynamos on Sunday, July 25. The two sides have previously met on July 17. In the match Dumka beat Dhanbad by seven wickets after scoring 136 runs at the loss of three wickets. The highest run scorer of the winning team was Mohit Kumar who hit 53 runs in 38 balls. His impressive score included 6 fours and 3 sixes. Dumka’s Mohammad Asif Mansoori took two wickets in four overs that he bowled. The upcoming fixture will begin from 9:00 AM IST at the JSCA International Stadium Complex.

Take a look at all the details you need to know ahead of DUM vs DHA match:

DUM vs DHA Telecast

The Dumka Daredevils vs Dhanbad Dynamos will not be televised in India.

DUM vs DHA Live Streaming

The fixture can be watched online through the Fancode app or website.

DUM vs DHA Match Details

The match will start from 9 AM IST on Saturday, July 25 at JSCA International Stadium Complex.

DUM vs DHA captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Bhanu Anand

Vice-Captain: Sahil Raj

Suggested Playing XI for DUM vs DHA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicket Keeper – Bhanu Anand

Batsmen – Satya Setu, Arnav Sinha

All-rounders – Ayush Kumar, Abhishek Yadav, Mohit Kumar, Sahil Raj

Bowlers – Vikas Kumar, Sonu Kr-Singh, Jai Prakash Yadav, Sonu Kr-Singh

DUM vs DHA Probable XIs

Dumka Daredevils: Shivam Rai, Mohit Kumar, Ayush Kumar, Sonu Kr-Singh, Nishikant Kumar, Ajay-Sonu-T, Akshat Jain, Arnav Sinha, Bhanu Anand, Saurabh Shekhar, Ronit Singh,

Dhanbad Dynamos: Abhishek Yadav, Sahil Raj, Shakti Singh, Jai Prakash Yadav, Kaushal Singh, Vikas Kumar, Nazim Siddiqui, Satya Setu, Yuvraj Kumar, Aryan Hooda, Kumar Ankit,

