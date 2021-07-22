DUM vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Jharkhand T20 League 2021 match, July 22, 09:00 am IST

DUM vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Jharkhand T20 League 2021 between Dumka Daredevils and Singhbhum Strikers: The upcoming match of the Jharkhand T20 League 2021 will see Dumka Daredevils squaring off against Singhbhum Strikers. The thrilling encounter will be played on July 22, Thursday at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi at 09:00 am IST.

Dumka Daredevils needs to regroup and return back to winning ways in the T20 Championship. The Daredevils started their campaign on a blistering note as they registered a victory over Dhanbad Dynamos by seven wickets. However, this was followed by two back-to-back defeats against Jamshedpur Jugglers and Ranchi Raiders respectively. With one loss and two victories, the team is placed at the fourth position on the points table.

Singhbhum Strikers, on the other hand, are placed a rung below Dumka Daredevils on the points table. The Strikers lost their plot in the first two league matches as they failed to produce any comprehensive performance. However, the team finally made a comeback in their last match as they scripted a victory over Bokaro Blasters by 31 runs.

Ahead of the match between Dumka Daredevils and Singhbhum Strikers; here is everything you need to know:

DUM vs SIN Telecast

The Dumka Daredevils vs Singhbhum Strikers match will not be broadcasted in India.

DUM vs SIN Live Streaming

The match between DUM vs SIN is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app.

DUM vs SIN Match Details

The upcoming match of the Jharkhand T20 League will be played between Dumka Daredevils and Singhbhum Strikers on July 22, Thursday at 09:00 am IST at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

DUM vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- M Kumar

Vice-Captain- A Sinha

Suggested Playing XI for DUM vs SIN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: B Anand

Batsmen: A Kumar, K Karan, A Sinha, R Singh

All-rounders: M Kumar, B Krishna

Bowlers: A Yadav, V Anand, N Kumar, S Kr-Singh

DUM vs SIN Probable XIs:

Dumka Daredevils: Arnav Sinha, Bhanu Anand (WK), Mohit Kumar, Ayush Kumar, Anurag Sanjay, Sonu Kr Singh, Amit Gupta, Vivek Anand, Junaid Ashraf, Nishikant Kumar, Ronit Singh

Singhbhum Strikers: Sumit Kumar (WK), Kumar Karan, Bal Krishna, Ankit Kumar, Sharandeep Singh, Wilfred Beng, Pratik Bhakat, Gaurav Kumar, Ajay Yadav, Aaryamaan Lala, Vinayak Vikram

