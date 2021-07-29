DUM vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Jharkhand T20 League 2021 match, July 29, 01:00 PM IST

DUM vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Jharkhand T20 League 2021 between Dumka Daredevils and Singhbhum Strikers: Dumka Daredevils will lock horns with Singhbhum Strikers in the 26th match of the Jharkhand T20 League 2021. The match is scheduled to be played on July 29, Thursday at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi at 01:00 PM IST.

Dumka Daredevils and Singhbhum Strikers need to regroup themselves at the earliest as the tournament is heading towards its business days. Both the teams have failed to show consistency in the Jharkhand T20 League thus far and thus need to secure victory in almost all of their upcoming games to confirm a playoff berth.

Daredevils are serving as the wooden-spooners of the T20 Championship. They have secured victory in just two out of their eight league games. In their last match, Dumka were defeated by the table-toppers Ranchi Raiders by seven wickets.

Singhbhum Strikers, on the other hand, find themselves at fifth position with three victories and five losses. Strikers will be coming into the contest against the Daredevils by scripting a victory against the Bokaro Blasters by five wickets.

Ahead of the match between Dumka Daredevils and Singhbhum Strikers; here is everything you need to know:

DUM vs SIN Telecast

The upcoming match between Dumka Daredevils and Singhbhum Strikers will not be broadcasted in India.

DUM vs SIN Live Streaming

The match between Dumka Daredevils and Singhbhum Strikers will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

DUM vs SIN Match Details

The 26th match of the Jharkhand T20 League will be played between Dumka Daredevils and Singhbhum Strikers on July 29, Thursday. JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi will host the thriller at 01:00 PM IST.

DUM vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- S Kumar

Vice-Captain- A Sinha

Suggested Playing XI for DUM vs SIN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: S Kumar, B Anand

Batsmen: R Sharan, A Sinha, A Kumar

All-rounders: S Prajapati, B Krishna, A Kumar

Bowlers: V Anand, S kr Singh, A Lala

DUM vs SIN Probable XIs:

Dumka Daredevils: Junaid Ashraf, Sonu Singh (C), Ram Roshan Saran, Nishikant Kumar, Arnav Sinha, Bhanu Anand (wk), Mohit Kumar, Aayush Kumar, Ronit Singh, Saurabh Shekhar, Amit Gupta

Singhbhum Strikers: Satyendra Kumar Prajapati, Bal Krishna (C), Kumar Karan, Ankit Kumar, Pratik Bhakat, Vinayak Vikram, Aryaman Lala, Umar Mallick, Wilfred Beng, Sumit Kumar, Sharandeep Singh(wk)

