Duminy to Retire from ODIs After World Cup

This will be Duminy’s third appearance in the World Cup after 2011 and 2015.
Duminy, who announced his retirement from Test and first-class cricket in 2017 to focus on his white-ball cricket, feels ‘the time is right’ to close the chapter of his international career.
South Africa’s fifth and final ODI against Sri Lanka on Saturday at Newlands will be Duminy’s last home ODI.
“The last few months on the sidelines have given me an opportunity to re-assess my career going forward and to plot some goals I’d like to achieve in the future,” Duminy said.
“While a decision like this is never easy, I also feel that it is the right time for me to pass on the baton. I will still be available to play international and domestic T20 cricket, but would also like to invest more time towards my growing family, who are my number one priority.
“I have been privileged to live out my dream playing a sport I love, and I am forever grateful for the support I have received from my teammates, coaches, family, friends and fans throughout the years.”
Duminy, who was released by the Mumbai Indians ahead of the 2019 IPL Auction, however, will be available for the T20 squad for South Africa.
The South African has played in 193 ODIs so far and scored 5047 runs at an average of 37.39. The off-spinner also has 68 wickets to his name.
Duminy's best performance with the bat saw him smash an unbeaten 150 off 122 balls in 2013 against the Netherlands in a one-off ODI in Amstelveen.
In September 2016, he registered his best bowling figures in the 50-over format when he took 4 for 16 in a one-off game against Ireland in Benoni.
The all-rounder has also featured in 78 T20Is for his country and scored 1858 runs with 11 half-centuries to go along with his 21 wickets.
Recently, South African spin ace Imran Tahir had also announced that he will retire from the 50-over format after the ICC World Cup.
First Published: March 15, 2019, 2:21 PM IST