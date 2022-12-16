'Duniya ki Sabse Tough League': Muhammad Rizwan Draws Comparison Between IPL & PSL

Pakistan’s star wicketkeeper batter Muhammad Rizwan has claimed that the Pakistan Super League is the toughest in the world. Speaking on the comparison between PSL and the Indian Premier League, the star Pakistan batter made some bold claims. Speaking to reporters during the draft for the right edition of PSL, Rizwan said that PSL had defied every critic who suggested that it won’t be able to work out.

“Ham keh rahe hai ki IPL hai, but iss time duniya ke players se pucha jaye, jo yahan se khelke jaate hain, vo keh rahe hain ki duniya ki sabse tough league Pakistan ki hai. (The IPL is there, but if you ask any player around the world who has played in the PSL, he would say that Pakistan’s league is the toughest in the world),” Rizwan was quoted as saying.

IND vs BAN, 1st Test, Day 3 Live Updates

The star Pakistan batter added that PSL was the toughest league in the world as even the reserve players are international cricketers.

Muhammad Rizwan is the captain of the Multan Sultans currently and guided his team to the PSL title in the 2021 edition. The Pakistani international has scored a total of 1446 runs in 56 matches in the PSL across all seasons to date.

While comparisons between PSL and IPL have been going on for quite some time now, the scale of the two leagues is entirely different. While IPL has been a pioneer in the cricket world, going on since 2008, PSL is relatively new. The Indian league is also huge in scale. It is worth mentioning that the costliest player in IPL, KL Rahul, fetched a contract of Rs 17 crore, and the most expensive players in PSL, Babar Azam and Kieron Pollard, get paid Rs 2.3 crore per season.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

The IPL comprises 10 sides, while the PSL is a league that hosts only six teams. The IPL has played a crucial role in spreading the fame of the T20 format to different parts of the globe since its inception back in 2008.

Meanwhile, talking about Muhammad Rizwan, the wicketkeeper batter had a rather forgetful outing during the last Test against England. Pakistan have already lost the three-match series and will be playing to avoid a whitewash with a victory in the final encounter, slated to be played between December 17 and 21 in Karachi.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here