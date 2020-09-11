- 1st ODI - 11 Sep, FriMatch Ended294/9(50.0) RR 5.88
AUS
ENG275/9(50.0) RR 5.88
Australia beat England by 19 runs
- 3rd T20I - 8 Sep, TueMatch Ended145/6(20.0) RR 7.25
ENG
AUS146/5(20.0) RR 7.25
Australia beat England by 5 wickets
- 2nd ODI - 13 Sep, SunUp Next
ENG
AUS
17:30 IST - Manchester
- 3rd ODI - 16 Sep, WedUp Next
ENG
AUS
17:30 IST - Manchester
DUR vs DER Dream11 Predictions, English T20 Blast 2020, Durham vs Derbyshire Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
DUR vs DER Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / DUR vs DER Dream11 Best Picks / DUR vs DER Dream11 Captain / DUR vs DER Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: September 11, 2020, 2:46 PM IST
Durham will welcome Derbyshire in their next scheduled fixture in English T20 Blast 2020. The match will commence from 11 PM at the Riverside Ground, Chester-le-street on September 11. Both the teams have not won a single match till now.
In the latest fixture, Durham lost to Yorkshire by 29 runs, while Derbyshire, on the other hand, was defeated by Lancashire by 8 wickets.
English T20 Blast 2020, Durham vs Derbyshire Live Streaming
The match will be live streamed on both the teams’ official website.
DUR vs DER English T20 Blast 2020, Durham vs Derbyshire Live Score / Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
English T20 Blast 2020, Durham vs Derbyshire: Match Details
September 11 - 11:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-street.
English T20 Blast 2020 DUR vs DER Dream11 team for Durham vs Derbyshire
English T20 Blast 2020 DUR vs DER Dream11 prediction, Durham vs Derbyshire captain: Coughlin
English T20 Blast 2020 DUR vs DER Dream11 prediction, Durham vs Derbyshire vice-captain: Bedingham
English T20 Blast 2020 DUR vs DER Dream11 prediction, Durham vs Derbyshire wicket keeper: Hosesin, Poynter
English T20 Blast 2020 DUR vs DER Dream11 prediction, Durham vs Derbyshire batsmen: Lees, Clark, Bedingham
English T20 Blast 2020 DUR vs DER Dream11 prediction, Durham vs Derbyshire all-rounders: Critchley, Coughlin, Carse
English T20 Blast 2020 DUR vs DER Dream11 prediction, Durham vs Derbyshire bowlers: Potts, Barnes, McKiernan
DUR vs DER English T20 Blast 2020, Durham playing 11 against Derbyshire: Stuart Poynter (WK), Graham Clark, Farhaan Behardien, Ben Raine, Ben Stokes, Mark Wood, Gareth Harte, Jack Burnham, Alex Lees, Scott Steel, Cameron Steel
DUR vs DER English T20 Blast 2020, Derbyshire playing 11 against Durham: Harvey Hosein (WK), Wayne Madsen, Billy Godleman, Leus du Plooy, Alex Hughes, Luis Reece, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Matt Critchley, Ravi Rampaul, Antonio Palladino, Sam Conners.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|3882
|105
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5188
|124
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3693
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking