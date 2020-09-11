CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News

DUR vs DER Dream11 Predictions, English T20 Blast 2020, Durham vs Derbyshire Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

DUR vs DER Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / DUR vs DER Dream11 Best Picks / DUR vs DER Dream11 Captain / DUR vs DER Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more  

DUR vs DER Dream11 Predictions, English T20 Blast 2020, Durham vs Derbyshire Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Durham will welcome Derbyshire in their next scheduled fixture in English T20 Blast 2020. The match will commence from 11 PM at the Riverside Ground, Chester-le-street on September 11. Both the teams have not won a single match till now.

In the latest fixture, Durham lost to Yorkshire by 29 runs, while Derbyshire, on the other hand, was defeated by Lancashire by 8 wickets.

English T20 Blast 2020, Durham vs Derbyshire Live Streaming

The match will be live streamed on both the teams’ official website.

DUR vs DER English T20 Blast 2020, Durham vs Derbyshire Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

English T20 Blast 2020, Durham vs Derbyshire: Match Details

September 11 - 11:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-street.

English T20 Blast 2020 DUR vs DER Dream11 team for Durham vs Derbyshire

 English T20 Blast 2020 DUR vs DER Dream11 prediction, Durham vs Derbyshire captain: Coughlin

English T20 Blast 2020 DUR vs DER Dream11 prediction, Durham vs Derbyshire vice-captain: Bedingham

English T20 Blast 2020 DUR vs DER Dream11 prediction, Durham vs Derbyshire wicket keeper: Hosesin, Poynter

English T20 Blast 2020 DUR vs DER Dream11 prediction, Durham vs Derbyshire batsmen: Lees, Clark, Bedingham

English T20 Blast 2020 DUR vs DER Dream11 prediction, Durham vs Derbyshire all-rounders: Critchley, Coughlin, Carse

English T20 Blast 2020 DUR vs DER Dream11 prediction, Durham vs Derbyshire bowlers: Potts, Barnes, McKiernan

DUR vs DER English T20 Blast 2020, Durham playing 11 against Derbyshire: Stuart Poynter (WK), Graham Clark, Farhaan Behardien, Ben Raine, Ben Stokes, Mark Wood, Gareth Harte, Jack Burnham, Alex Lees, Scott Steel, Cameron Steel

DUR vs DER English T20 Blast 2020, Derbyshire playing 11 against Durham: Harvey Hosein (WK), Wayne Madsen, Billy Godleman, Leus du Plooy, Alex Hughes, Luis Reece, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Matt Critchley, Ravi Rampaul, Antonio Palladino, Sam Conners.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5188 124
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 3693 109
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 6047 275
2 England 5959 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6009 261
5 South Africa 4380 258
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches

Loading