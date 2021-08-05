DUR vs LAN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Royal London One-Day Cup 2021 match, August 05, 03:30 PM IST

DUR vs LAN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Royal London One-Day Cup 2021 between Durham and Lancashire: The upcoming Group A fixture of the 2021 edition of the Royal London One-Day Cup will witness an exciting game of cricket between Durham and Lancashire. The match will be played on August 05, Thursday at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street at 03:30 PM IST.

Both Durham and Lancashire have done considerably well in the One-Day competition. Durham have secured victory in two league matches. They lost one match while their one game against Sussex was abandoned due to persistent rainfall in Hove. With five points in their kitty, Durham are currently fourth in the Group A points table. They are coming into the contest against Lancashire after registering a defeat against Gloucestershire by four wickets.

Lancashire, on the other hand, are enjoying their stay at the second position on the Group A points table. The team has delivered some amazing performances and are one of the top contenders for qualifying for the second stage. They have won three out of five league games while their one match was abandoned due to rain. Just like Durham, Lancashire also registered a loss in their previous encounter against Middlesex by six runs.

Ahead of the match between Durham and Lancashire; here is everything you need to know:

DUR vs LAN Telecast

The Durham vs Lancashire match will not be broadcasted in India.

DUR vs LAN Live Streaming

The DUR vs LAN match will be streamed live on the Fancode app.

DUR vs LAN Match Details

The upcoming match of the Royal London One-Day Cup 2021 will be played between Durham and Lancashire on August 05, Thursday at 03:30 PM IST at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street.

DUR vs LAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - D Lamb

Vice-Captain -G Clark

Suggested Playing XI for DUR vs LAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: C Bancroft

Batsmen: R Jones, L Wells, G Clark, A Lees

All-rounders: L Doneathy, S Croft, G Balderson

Bowlers: T Bailey, L Hurt, D Lamb

DUR vs LAN Probable XIs:

Durham: Ned Eckersley, Sean Dickson, Liam Trevaskis, Luke Doneathy, Graham Clark, Cameron Bancroft (wk), Jack Campbell, Paul van Meekeren, Chris Rushworth, Alex Lees, Scott Borthwick (c)

Lancashire: Luke Wells, Liam Hurt, Jack Morley, Rob Jones, Steven Croft, George Balderson, George Lavelle (wk), Keaton Jennings, Josh Bohannon, Danny Lamb, Tom Bailey (c)

