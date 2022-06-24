DUR vs NOT Dream11 Team Prediction: Durham vs Nottinghamshire, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs

DUR vs NOT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s DUR vs NOT Vitality Blast 2022 match 103 between Durham vs Nottinghamshire:

On Friday, June 24, Durham and Nottinghamshire will square off against each other in the Vitality Blast 2022. Furthermore, the match will be held at the Riverside Ground in Chester le Street, England.

Durham are heading into this game after playing Lancashire on Thursday. The match was abandoned as rain interrupted play in the 17th over of the first innings. Durham has had a disappointing season so far as they are placed at the second last position in the points table. They have lost 7 out of the 11 matches they have played so far. Captain Ashton Turner will be looking to turn his team’s fortune around in the upcoming match.

Nottinghamshire come into this game after annihilating Derbyshire on Thursday. In the first innings, Nottinghamshire batters put up a massive total of 247 runs. Derbyshire did not have enough in the tank to chase down the target and were defeated by 94 runs. In the points table, Nottinghamshire are in sixth place with nine points.

Ahead of the match between Durham vs Nottinghamshire; here is everything you need to know:

DUR vs NOT Telecast

The match between Durham and Nottinghamshire will not be telecast in India.

DUR vs NOT Live Streaming

The match between Durham and Nottinghamshire will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

DUR vs NOT Match Details

The DUR vs NOT match will be played at the Riverside Ground in Chester le Street on Friday, June 24, at 11:00 pm IST.

DUR vs NOT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Alex Hales

Vice-Captain: Ashton Turner

Suggested Playing XI for DUR vs NOT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Oliver Robinson, Tom Moores

Batsmen: Michael Jones, Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Graham Clark

All-rounders: Daniel Christian, Ashton Turner

Bowlers: Luke Fletcher, Zak Chappell, Scott Borthwick

Durham vs Nottinghamshire Possible Starting XI:

Durham Predicted Starting Line-up: Oliver Robinson (wk), Michael Jones, Graham Clark, Ashton Turner (c), Ned Eckersley, Paul Coughlin, Ben Raine, Liam Trevaskis, Andrew Tye, Scott Borthwick, Nathan Sowter

Nottinghamshire Predicted Starting Line-up: Joe Clarke, Alex Hales, Ben Duckett, Samit Patel, Tom Moores (wk), Steven Mullaney, Daniel Christian (c), Soloman Budinger, Matthew Carter, Luke Fletcher, Zak Chappell

