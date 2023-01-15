DUR vs PRL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for the SA20 2023 match, January 15, 5:00 PM IST

DUR vs PRL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s SA20 2023 match between Durban Super Giants and Paarl Royals: Paarl Royals will be hoping to add another win under their belt to continue their stay at the top of the points table. They are scheduled to play against Durban Super Giants on Sunday at the Kingsmead in Durban.

With five points from a loss and win each, the Royals are occupying first place. They were denied a dream start following a loss against MI Cape Town by eight wickets. However, the team redeemed itself in the second game against Joburg Super Kings.

Speaking of Durban Super Giants, they are also coming after scoring a victory in their most recent match against MI Cape Town. It was a brilliant batting performance as the team chased 153 runs in just 16.3 overs. With four points, the Super Giants are fourth in the points table.

Ahead of the match between Durban Super Giants and Paarl Royals, here is everything you need to know:

DUR vs PRL Telecast

Durban Super Giants vs Paarl Royals game will be telecasted on Sports18 in India.

DUR vs PRL Live Streaming

SA20 2023 will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

DUR vs PRL Match Details

DUR vs PRL match will be played at the Kingsmead in Durban at 5:00 PM IST on January 15, Sunday.

DUR vs PRL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Jason Holder

Vice-Captain - Jos Buttler

Suggested Playing XI for DUR vs PRL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Jos Buttler

Batters: Eoin Morgan, Jason Roy, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller

All-rounders: Dwaine Pretorius, Jason Holder

Bowlers: Reece Topley, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi

DUR vs PRL Probable XIs:

Durban Super Giants: Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder, Dwaine Pretorius, Quinton de Kock (c&wk), Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Keshav Maharaj, Jason Holder, Simon Harmer, Reece Topley, Keemo Paul

Paarl Royals: Eoin Morgan, Dane Vilas, Ferisco Adams, Jos Buttler(wk), Jason Roy, Wihan Lubbe, David Miller, Ramon Simmonds, Codi Yusuf, Tabraiz Shamsi, Bjorn Fortuin

