DUR vs SUR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Royal London One-Day Cup 2021 match, August 17, 03:30 PM IST

DUR vs SUR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Royal London One-Day Cup 2021 between Durham and Surrey: The first semi-final of the Royal London One-Day Cup 2021 kept the fans hooked as Glamorgan scripted an emphatic win over Essex by five wickets in a nail-biting thriller. Durham and Surrey will now square off against each other in the second semi-final. The two teams will be competing against each other to book a berth in the final alongside Glamorgan. The thriller will be played on August 17, Tuesday at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street at 03:30 PM IST.

Durham have been the best team in Group A. Durham were consistent throughout the league and that fetched them a top finish in the Group A points table. The team were number one with six victories, one loss, and as many abandoned matches.

Surrey, on the other hand, finished third in the points table of Group B with four victories from eight league games. They are coming into the semi-final after defeating Gloucestershire in the quarter-final by five wickets.

Ahead of the match between Durham and Surrey; here is everything you need to know:

DUR vs SUR Telecast

The Durham vs Surrey match will not be broadcasted in India.

DUR vs SUR Live Streaming

The DUR vs SUR match will be streamed live on the Fancode app.

DUR vs SUR Match Details

The upcoming match of the Royal London One-Day Cup 2021 will be played between Durham and Surrey on August 17, Tuesday at 03:30 PM IST at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street.

DUR vs SUR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Scott Borthwick

Vice-Captain- Jamie Smith

Suggested Playing XI for DUR vs SUR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jamie Smith

Batsmen: Alex Lees, Ryan Patel, Graham Clark

All-rounders: Cameron Steel, Rikki Clarke, Scott Borthwick, Tim David

Bowlers: Paul van Meekeren, Luke Doneathy, Chris Rushworth

DUR vs SUR Probable XIs:

Durham: Sean Dickson, Liam Trevaskis, Luke Doneathy, Paul van Meekeren, Alex Lees, Scott Borthwick (c), Cameron Bancroft, Graham Clark, David Bedingham, Matt Salisbury, Chris Rushworth

Surrey: Cameron Steel, Nico Reifer, Conor McKerr, Daniel Moriarty, Matt Dunn, Ryan Patel, Ollie Pope, Mark Stoneman, Rikki Clarke, Tim David, Jamie Smith (c & wk)

