ECS ROME, 2020 1st Semi-Final, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 06 September, 2020

1ST INN

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club *

62/5 (7.0)

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club
v/s
Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club
Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club

Toss won by Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club (decided to field)

DUR vs YOR Dream11 Team English T20 Blast 2020 Durham vs Yorkshire – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Durham are due to register their first victory in the competition so far. The team is currently positioned at the bottom of the group. Yorkshire, with a single victory and two washed-out games, are currently on the fourth position in the North Group.

Trending Desk |September 4, 2020, 5:55 PM IST
DUR vs YOR Dream11 Team English T20 Blast 2020 Durham vs Yorkshire – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips

In another outing of the North Group in the ongoing English T20 Blast 2020, Durham (DUR) and Yorkshire (YOR) will be playing against each other on Friday, September 4. The DUR vs YOR English T20 Blast 2020 match will be played at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street. The DUR vs YOR VitalityT20 Blast outing will take place at the 11pm IST.

Durham are due to register their first victory in the competition so far. The team is currently positioned at the bottom of the group. Yorkshire, with a single victory and two washed-out games, are currently on the fourth position in the North Group.

DUR vs YOR English T20 Blast 2020 Durham vs Yorkshire Live Score/Scorecard

DUR vs YOR English T20 Blast 2020 Match Details, Durham vs Yorkshire

September 4 – 11pm IST from Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

DUR vs YOR English T20 Blast 2020 My Dream11 Team: Durham vs Yorkshire Vitality Blast 2020

English T20 Blast 2020 Durham vs Yorkshire, DUR vs YOR Dream11 Team Captain: Alex Lees

English T20 Blast 2020 Durham vs Yorkshire, DUR vs YOR Dream11 Team Vice-captain: Adam Lyth

English T20 Blast 2020 Durham vs Yorkshire, DUR vs YOR Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Stuart Poynter

English T20 Blast 2020 Durham vs Yorkshire, DUR vs YOR Dream11 Team Batsmen: Alex Lees, Graham Clark, Joe Root

English T20 Blast 2020 Durham vs Yorkshire, DUR vs YOR Dream11 Team All-rounders: Harry Brook, Adam Lyth, Paul Coughlin

English T20 Blast 2020 Durham vs Yorkshire, DUR vs YOR Dream11 Team Bowlers: Matthew Fisher, Nathan Rimmington, Liam Trevaskis, David Willey

English T20 Blast 2020 Durham vs Yorkshire, DUR vs YOR Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Durham Playing XI: Stuart Poynter, Graham Clark, Paul Coughlin, Nathan Rimmington, Ben Stokes, Mark Wood, Gareth Harte, Jack Burnham, Alex Lees, Liam Trevaskis, Cameron Steel

Yorkshire Playing XI: Adam Lyth, Jonathan Tattersall, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Coad, Jack Shutt, Josh Poysden, Will Fraine, Tom Kohler Camdore, Matthew Fisher, David Willey

